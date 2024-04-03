Feinstein Institutes Secures $6.1M NIH Grant for Red Cell Disorder Research

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red cell disorders, such as Diamond-Blackfan anemia (DBA) and sickle cell disease (SCD), affect more than 1 billion people worldwide and are a significant cause of chronic illness and mortality. To further our understanding and potential treatments of these disorders, The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research has been awarded a $6.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Led by Lionel Blanc, PhD, professor in the Institute of Molecular Medicine at the Feinstein Institutes, the seven-year initiative aims to build off previous research and will shed light on DBA, SCD and anemia. Specifically, Dr. Blanc and his team will attempt to unravel the process and malfunction of erythropoiesis, or the production of red blood cells, in those disorders.

“Understanding red cell blood disorders, how they develop and progress, is essential given their global impact on millions,” said Dr. Blanc. “This grant from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute will help pave the way for innovative treatments and improve the quality of life for those affected.”

The grant will help fund three research projects:

Study of ribosome and cell cycle length regulation in fetal vs. adult erythropoiesis.

Explore the erythromyeloblastic island associated with DBA and SCD.

Focus on identifying and testing novel drugs for these hematologic disorders.

“Dr. Blanc’s work in uncovering the fundamental molecular mechanisms of red blood cell disorders paves a path towards novel therapeutic approaches,” said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes and Karches Family Distinguished Chair in Medical Research. “His translational research forms the foundation for identifying innovative treatments for complex blood disorders.”

Dr. Blanc is a recognized leader in hematology research. In 2022, he published research in Blood showing that high mobility group box-1 protein (HMGB1) prevents the body’s ability to produce sufficient oxygen-rich red blood cells. In 2019, he received a $2.5 million grant from the NIH to study treatment for erythropoietic disorders, including DBA.

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the home of the research institutes of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider and private employer in New York State. Encompassing 50 research labs, 3,000 clinical research studies and 5,000 researchers and staff, the Feinstein Institutes raises the standard of medical innovation through its five institutes of behavioral science, bioelectronic medicine, cancer, health system science, and molecular medicine. We make breakthroughs in genetics, oncology, brain research, mental health, autoimmunity, and are the global scientific leader in bioelectronic medicine – a new field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we produce knowledge to cure disease, visit http://feinstein.northwell.edu and follow us on LinkedIn.