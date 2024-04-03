West Point Optical Group, LLC and Verséa Ophthalmics, Inc. Announce Partnership Supply Agreement for  BIOVANCE®and BIOVANCE® 3L Ocular

MASON, Ohio & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--West Point Optical Group, LLC (“WPOG”), providing quality patient care by developing experienced, well-rounded vision health teams within its 86 Pearle Vision stores, and Verséa Ophthalmics, Inc. (“Verséa Ophthalmics”), a Tampa, FL-based company that focuses on providing complete ocular point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic interventions, today announced that the companies have entered into a partnership supply agreement in which Verséa Ophthalmics will be the exclusive provider of its BIOVANCE® and BIOVANCE® 3L Ocular products as the only human amniotic membrane tissue products used within WPOG practices to support the treatment of ocular surface disease and ocular surgical applications.

BIOVANCE® and BIOVANCE® 3L Ocular, which are single-layer and three-layer (3L) allografts, respectively, are intended for use as a biological membrane covering that provides an extracellular matrix. BIOVANCE® 3L Ocular is acellular and consists of three layers of amniotic basement membrane that supports treatment of advanced ocular surface disease. As a barrier membrane, BIOVANCE® 3L Ocular is intended to protect the underlying tissue and preserve tissue plane boundaries. Applications include corneal and conjunctival-related injuries or defects such as corneal epithelial defects, pterygium repair, fornix reconstruction, and other procedures, many of which are relevant to WPOG practices and their eye care professional teams.

“We are excited to partner with Verséa Ophthalmics allowing our eye care professionals to deliver the benefits of BIOVANCE® and BIOVANCE® 3L Ocular products to their patients,” said John Womack, OD, West Point Optical Group’s Chief Medical Officer. “Verséa Ophthalmics has already been a wonderful partner to WPOG and this supply agreement only solidifies that partnership with amniotic membrane graft options that we believe are the best option for our patients.”

“As a corneal specialist by training, I have witnessed how innovative tissue-based ocular therapeutic interventions can drive forward innovation for ocular surface diseases,” said Rob Sambursky, M.D., President, Verséa Ophthalmics, Inc. “Our exclusive partnership supply agreement with WPOG allows us to deliver a decellularized, ringless, advanced wound healing option to more patients, driving forward innovation for the management of ocular surface diseases.”

Terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

About Verséa Ophthalmics, Inc.

Verséa Ophthalmics, Inc. is a division of Verséa Health, Inc., a diversified life-science company committed to delivering innovative, high-value diagnostic and therapeutic solutions to improve health care quality and access. It is specialized in the sale and distribution of innovative solutions for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of ocular surface diseases and surgical wound healing. To learn more, visit: www.versea.com/ophthalmics

About West Point Optical Group, LLC

West Point Optical Group is a family owned business with a personal goal to provide excellent patient care by developing experienced, well-rounded vision health teams operating in each of our franchised Pearle Vision stores. In 2014, Bill Noble began the company when he bought 10 Pearle Vision stores in Ohio. Since then, WPOG has grown to oversee over 86 stores in Michigan, Nebraska, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, Colorado, Arizona, Kentucky, Georgia, New Jersey, and Alabama. To learn more, visit www.westpointoptical.com