Intellias Acquires C2 Solutions, Strengthening Its Digital Health and Medical Devices Expertise and Expanding Its US Footprint

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellias, a global software engineering and digital consulting company, has acquired 100% of the shares in C2 Solutions, a Bloomington, MN-based technology services and product lifecycle management firm.

Founded in 2010, C2 Solutions offers services in development & integration, information architecture & data insights, and firmware & software engineering. With more than 80% of its clients working with C2 for more than 10 years, the company is well known for its digital health and medical devices technology capabilities. C2 has appeared on the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s “Fast 50” list that ranked it among Minnesota’s fastest growing companies.

“Intellias and C2 Solutions share both the values of exemplary client service and a people-centric culture, and the common goal of nurturing the vision of each of our clients. We are looking forward to fostering relationships with clients in the Digital Health and Medical Devices space by relying on C2’s unparalleled expertise that is complemented by our extensive technological offering,” said Vitaly Sedler, co-founder and CEO of Intellias.

The acquisition expands the array of Intellias offerings across North America, strengthening its Digital Health and Medical Devices capabilities. As a company of 3,200 employees and offices in 14 countries, Intellias offers clients a breadth of expertise in mobility, retail, financial services, telecom & media, and high-tech sectors that includes product engineering, AI/ML, cloud and DevOps, IoT, data & analytics.

“Our goal is to support our clients around the world with the technical expertise and deep industry knowledge that allow us to take on and implement projects of any complexity and size. Strategic M&A plays a pivotal role in reaching that goal, as we continue to build on our track-record of robust organic growth,” added Michael Puzrakov, co-founder and Executive Chair of Intellias.

Dean Nelson and Dave Rowe, C2 Solutions co-founders and co-CEOs who have worked together since 1999, built the company to provide industry-leading solutions that deliver value to their customers, fueled by a strong will to win in the marketplace and in every aspect of their business.

“From strategy to execution, we help clients gain a competitive advantage by transforming their business operations and enhancing their product lifecycle. We are excited to drive value for our clients and win more projects, powered by the technical and engineering capabilities of Intellias,” said Dave Rowe.

This is the second strategic acquisition completed by Intellias. In September 2022, the company acquired Digitally Inspired, a UK-based IT services provider focused on product engineering in retail and eCommerce.

About Intellias

Intellias is a global software engineering and digital consulting company and a trusted technology partner to top-tier organizations that helps them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitalization. We empower businesses operating in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia to embrace innovation at scale. For more than 20 years, Intellias has been building mission-critical projects and delivering measurable outcomes to ensure lasting change for our clients. We are contributing to the success of the world’s leading brands that include HERE Technologies, Rand McNally, TomTom, HelloFresh, and Travis Perkins. www.intellias.com

About C2 Solutions

C2 Solutions is a business-driven technology service firm focused on strategy, product engineering, data architecture, testing, and experience design. Providing technical delivery services across multiple industries, C2 offers extensive experience in digital health and medical devices technology. C2’s experienced consultants both understand the complexity of the product lifecycle and are eager to get involved to drive measurable results for companies across the US. www.c2solutionstech.com