eTip’s Digital Tipping and Instant Earnings Disbursement Platform Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eTip, the award-winning digital tipping and financial benefits platform for service businesses and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork, today announced it is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and integrated with OPERA Cloud via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). Hotels and hospitality companies using Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud can now enhance employee satisfaction and streamline operations with eTip's cashless tip disbursement platform. Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

As the hospitality industry rapidly evolves to meet changing consumer expectations and new operational challenges, technology is emerging as a crucial ally. Forward-looking hoteliers are increasingly adopting Opera Cloud, an enterprise cloud that helps hoteliers do everything from orchestrating hotel operations to managing room inventory and rates to navigate this new landscape. Now, they can do so with the added benefit of eTip’s modern, enterprise-grade tipping solution.

The key benefits of the integration include:

eTip Direct enables near-instant and automated tip disbursement, paid either to staff directly or via payroll. Robust Reporting, including: Automated compliance and tax reporting. Tips per occupied room. Performance reporting by team, property, brand, and group. Positive guest feedback.

By removing friction from the tipping process, eTip can increase staff earnings and increase hourly earnings, contributing to higher employee morale and a better guest experience. With a platform purpose-built for the large-scale, complex operations of hotel and hospitality companies, eTip saves management teams days of time spent in financial reconciliation while significantly reducing employee turnover costs.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multi cloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI’s distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while meeting the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.

"The growing demand for technologies like both eTip and OPERA Cloud speaks to the need for hospitality companies to automate and simplify the manual, time-consuming aspects of hotel management," said Nicolas Cassis, Co-Founder and CEO of eTip. "eTip’s participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of the eTip platform. We look forward to leveraging the power of OCI to help us achieve our business goals.”

About eTip

eTip is a digital tipping and financial benefits platform tailored to service sector businesses including hotels, restaurants, gaming, and more. eTip is trusted by global hospitality, leisure, and retail brands to drive operational efficiency, foster customer loyalty, and engage workers with digital financial benefits. eTip leverages technology, payments innovations, and the power of gratitude to build solutions to solve customers’ service-level challenges and address industry-specific needs. eTip’s mission is to empower the services economy with a holistic platform that digitizes cash-heavy operations, centralizes on-bill and off-bill tipping, and offers workers financial wellness tools including emergency savings, credit building, and now, on-demand payout of tips to achieve their long-term financial goals.

About Oracle Partner Network

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

