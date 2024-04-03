Michigan State University Launches Groundbreaking BIM-Ready Complete Program in Partnership with TechnoStruct Academy

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Michigan State University (MSU) is excited to announce the launch of the 'Post Graduate Certificate in BIM.' This advanced program empowers professionals with advanced skills in Building Information Modeling (BIM). The first batch of the program commences on April 15, 2024.

To address the ever-widening gap between academia and the reality of construction practices, Michigan State University (MSU) is partnering with TechnoStruct LLC, the leading institute for BIM implementation in the US. To boost its global presence, TechnoStruct Academy (TSA), the educational arm of TechnoStruct LLC, has joined as the educational partner in this collaborative effort.

Spanning over six months, the program consists of nine modules, including two international projects, and covers training on nine plus software applications. On completing the course, one can directly become a BIM Coordinator, regardless of their background in engineering or architecture. The program also offers a dual certification, comprising an experience certificate from TechnoStruct, LLC, and a joint certification from MSU and TSA.

MSU is renowned as one of the top 100 global universities, featuring 17 degree-granting colleges, over 700 student clubs and academic organizations, and a vibrant community of over 50,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students.

"We are thrilled to partner with Michigan State University in launching the BIM-Ready Complete program, representing a significant milestone in our mission to provide comprehensive BIM training and empower professionals to excel in the AEC industry," says Aniruddha Roy, TechnoStruct Academy.

"At TechnoStruct Academy, our BIM-Ready Complete program is a hands-on, practical training that sets you up for success in the fast-paced world of Building Information Modeling. Get ready to excel BIM!" says Parth Makwana, TechnoStruct Academy.

About Michigan State University:

MSU is a leading public research university located in East Lansing, Michigan. It was founded in 1855 and has acquired excellence in education, research, and outreach. With a diverse student body and world-class faculty, MSU empowers individuals with advancing knowledge for the greater good.

About TechnoStruct Academy:

TSA is a global leader in providing extensive training in Building Information Modeling (BIM). It focuses on innovation and industry relevance and offers a range of programs designed to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's dynamic market.