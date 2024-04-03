Barnacle Parking Selects Trevelino/Keller to Build Brand Awareness

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked growth PR and marketing firm, today announces a new partnership with Barnacle Parking, the producer of The Barnacle®, an intelligent parking enforcement solution with motorist self-release capabilities. Trevelino/Keller will support Barnacle Parking in strategic marketing, brand awareness and earned media efforts.

Barnacle Parking empowers parking operators, business owners, corporate campuses, healthcare organizations and municipalities to redefine and enhance the parking enforcement experience for both enforcers and motorists while visibly driving compliance. The Barnacle® is the modern alternative to outdated practices like booting and towing and leverages technology and data to provide an effective, efficient and fair way to enforce parking requirements.

“Our goal is to work with like-minded partners to make parking enforcement across the country more convenient and fairer to both the parking enforcers and the parking offenders,” states Colin Heffron, chairman of Barnacle Parking. “We partnered with Trevelino/Keller based on their vast experience helping similarly sized brands scale. Together, we can reach new audiences through strategic marketing.”

As a company, Trevelino/Keller brings 20 years of brand reputation, media strategy, digital expertise and creative services to its partnership with Barnacle Parking.

“Barnacle Parking has created a truly innovative concept that is disrupting the parking industry in all the right ways,” shares Genna Keller, Co-CEO at Trevelino/Keller. “They have a winning formula – the right team and technology to grow and scale.”

About Barnacle Parking

For more information, visit www.barnacleparking.com.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a Growth PR+Mkt firm focused on building, launching and scaling B2C and B2B companies. It leans into public relations, growth marketing and creative studios to develop measurable programming that leads to outcome-driven goals. Its Creative Studios delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm holds the distinction of having the industry’s best talent retention, is the 2022 third fastest growing and ranks second in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.