Nature Made® Serves Up Pickle-Flavored Multivitamin Gummies to Make a Huge Dill of its Favorite Pastime: Pickleball

WEST HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nature Made today announces its release of Nature Made® Pickle-Flavored Multivitamin Gummies. Featuring a balance of salty and sour that must be tasted to be believed, this is the brand’s first-ever limited-edition vitamin flavor. Available now on NatureMade.com/Pickleball while supplies last, these uniquely flavored vitamin gummies have been developed to bring joy to everyday wellness, inspired by the lively game of pickleball.

“We know consumers are gravitating toward innovative vitamin forms and flavors to liven up their wellness routines and, as pickle-flavored products continue to spike in popularity, we’re excited to offer our take on the savory snack as a bold, unexpected addition to our leading gummy vitamin lineup,” said Rhonda Hoffman, Chief Growth Officer at Nature Made.

“At Nature Made, we celebrate all activities that help people feel good about taking care of themselves – whether they’re picking up a surprising vitamin flavor or a new pastime that promotes proactive wellness. Pickleball embodies these sentiments so, as we formulated our first-ever limited-time-only flavor, Nature Made Pickle-Flavored Multivitamin Gummies offered a clear shot at nodding to the sport’s namesake while delivering on consumers’ appetites for enjoyable supplementing experiences.”

Nature Made Pickle-Flavored Multivitamin Gummies are sure to provide an adventurous, zesty twist to the typical daily routine that makes taking the daily dose of nutrients more fun and flavorful, while still packing a healthy punch. To enhance the savory experience, the brand is also releasing its Nature Made® Pickleball Capsule Collection, an exclusive drop of limited-edition activewear and lifestyle gear ranging from on-court attire and paddle bags to track suits, socks, and more.

So, whether you’re a member of team #ProPickle with a penchant for all things pickle – from the tangy taste to the beloved sport named after it – or team #NoPickle, thinking the vinegary veggie should be left out of vitamin cabinets, but not off the court, Nature Made is here to help you ace health and wellness habits all season long.

Nature Made curated this pairing on the heels of announcing its partnership with USA PickleballTM, the National Governing Body for the sport, and becoming the “Official Vitamin of USA Pickleball,” to connect with consumers across the country ahead of the duo’s execution of community initiatives on a local level. Nature Made is also the Official Vitamin of the US Open Pickleball Championships, one of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments, and will have an on- and off-court presence at the Naples, FL, event this month where attendees will have a chance to try the brand’s limited-edition vitamin flavor firsthand and see which side of the court they stand on.

Nature Made Pickle-Flavored Multivitamin Gummies and accompanying Nature Made Pickleball Capsule Collection are available exclusively at NatureMade.com/Pickleball beginning April 3, while supplies last. Key resources, tips, and tricks courtesy of USA Pickleball are also available to learn more about the sport. To follow the action and share your thoughts on Nature Made’s Pickle-Flavored Multivitamin Gummies, tag us on Facebook (@naturemade), Instagram (@naturemadevitamins), and TikTok (@naturemadevitamins) and use #ProPickle or #NoPickle.

About Nature Made® Vitamins

Nature Made® is the leading national vitamin and supplement broadline brand, with over 50 years of delivering high quality products that are backed by science. Ranked as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand*, Nature Made was first to earn the United States Pharmacopeia's (USP) Verified Dietary Supplement mark for many of its products – independent verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency. Visit www.NatureMade.com for the latest news and offerings and follow us on Facebook (@naturemade), Instagram (@naturemadevitamins), and TikTok (@naturemadevitamins).

About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of consumers, healthcare professionals and retailers by developing innovative vitamin and supplement solutions backed by science that adhere to strict manufacturing practices. Through its Nature Made®, Bonafide®, Nature Made® Wellblends™, Equelle®, MegaFood®, and Uqora® brands, Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives. Based in California, Pharmavite is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.pharmavite.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news and information about Pharmavite and its brands.

*Based on a survey of pharmacists who recommend branded vitamins and supplements