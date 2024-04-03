Pete & Gerry’s ‘Hatches’ a National 2024 Partnership with Minor League Baseball for Interactive Fan Engagement

SALEM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pete & Gerry's, a pioneer in humane egg farming and producers of Pete & Gerry's Organic®, Pete & Gerry's Pasture-Raised™, and Nellie’s Free Range Eggs, today announced its inaugural partnership with and designation as the official egg of Minor League Baseball (MiLB). This partnership will span the entire MiLB 2024 regular season and “crack” into 60 clubs and ballpark locations across the U.S.

On the heels of its 2023 partnership with Major League Baseball, Pete & Gerry’s is “egg-celerating” to a Minor League Baseball partnership for the 2024 season, supporting its commitment to families and local communities.

“Having personally worked with professional baseball for many years, I’m thrilled to bring the Pete & Gerry’s brand to MiLB for family fun and local connection, while educating consumers on the animal welfare and nutritional benefits of our premium eggs,” said Tom Flocco, CEO of Pete & Gerry’s. “As a healthy, sustainable, and accessible source of protein, Pete & Gerry’s is a ‘home run’ for America’s families.”

Through this partnership, Pete & Gerry’s will engage with consumers through MiLB digital and social media channels, partner with retail partners across the country for periodic sweepstakes, and have some fun inside the ballparks, as well. During every other in-season home game, contestants will be selected to participate in Pete & Gerry’s Home Run Eggs™ Shelly’s Shake Ya Tailfeather Dance-Off for a chance to “bring home” a month’s supply of Pete & Gerry’s eggs. Two “clucky” fans, featured on the big screen, will be asked to show off their most “egg-cellent”, “hen-tastic” moves, imitating the behaviors of the happy hens on Pete & Gerry’s family farms - scratching in the dirt, pecking for worms, and flapping their feathers – and vying for spectator cheers. The contestant with the loudest fan support will be named that game’s winner!

“Engaging with our local communities has always been core to Pete & Gerry’s DNA, especially through our family farm partners,” said Phyllis Rothschild, CMO at Pete & Gerry’s. “Now, with the MiLB collaboration, we’re looking forward to ‘foraging’ new relationships with families and fans around the country and sharing our story and egg-ceptional products through interactive brand programming and experiences.”

“We’re ‘egg-cited’ to welcome Pete & Gerry’s to the Minor League Baseball family as the Official Egg of MiLB. With our mutual commitment to fueling family connections and pioneering excellence, this collaboration is sure to be a ‘grand slam’ as we bring America’s favorite food together with America’s favorite pastime,” said Uzma Rawn, Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Partnerships, MLB.

While the hen-tastic dance moves will surely have fans “cracking” up, they also pay homage to Pete & Gerry’s 40+ year history of raising the bar for egg-cellence in farming practices and animal care, partnering with small family farms from Maine to Oklahoma. Not unlike the expanses of a sunny baseball field, the company’s free-range and pasture-raised practices provide plenty of outdoor space for their hens to frolic in the sunshine while enjoying pasture fare and lots of fresh air.

For more information about how to engage with Pete & Gerry’s through its MiLB partnership or to inquire about Pete & Gerry’s products, please visit peteandgerrys.com or the brand's Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook pages.

About Pete & Gerry's

The Pete & Gerry's family has been raising hens for generations and is committed to bringing consumers the highest-quality organic, free-range and pasture-raised eggs possible via its quality brands and products, including Pete & Gerry's Organic®, Pete & Gerry's Pasture-Raised™, and Nellie's Free Range®. Pete & Gerry's is a values-led company dedicated to the humane treatment of animals and to supporting the livelihoods of small family farmers, each of whom follow the strictest standards of humane animal treatment, safety, and environmental sustainability. In 2003, the company became the first Certified Humane egg producer in the US, and in 2013 it became the first egg producer in the world to achieve Certified B Corporation status. Pete & Gerry's believes hens deserve a safe, comfortable place to live a happy, healthy, natural lifestyle – and that family farmers deserve the right to keep their land and income without having to resort to the unhealthy and inhumane factory-farm practices plaguing this country. To learn more, visit www.peteandgerrys.com and www.nelliesfreerange.com.

About Minor League Baseball™

Minor League Baseball consists of 120 teams across four classification levels (Single-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A) that are affiliated with Major League Baseball’s 30 teams. Fans flock to MiLB games to see baseball’s future stars and experience the affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of MiLB since 1901. For more information, visit MiLB.com.