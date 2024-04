Panda Biotech gibt bekannt, dass der kommerzielle Betrieb seines Flaggschiffs Panda Hemp Gin begonnen hat

Panda Biotech™ announced today that commercial operations have officially begun at the Panda Hemp Gin, their landmark industrial hemp processing facility in Wichita Falls, Texas. The focus of the operation is on providing five main product lines from hemp, including mechanically cottonized fiber, decorticated fiber, hurd (cellulose), short-fiber/hurd mix, and nutrient-rich micronized hemp dust. The innumerous applications for each product vary broadly from consumer and industrial textiles, non-wovens, paper products, bioplastics, biofuel, animal bedding, fiberglass substitute, construction materials such as hempcrete, mulch, insulation, and more