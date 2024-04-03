H2O Innovation Awarded Eight New Water Treatment Projects, Including its Largest One to Date for the Los Angeles Sanitation and Environment

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its Water Technologies and Services (WTS) business line obtained eight new water treatment contracts over the past few months. These latest projects are in line with the Corporation’s dedication to the Water Positive initiative and with its ongoing commitment to enhancing sustainable water management practices.

The most significant of these new contracts is for the largest water reuse project in H 2 O Innovation’s history: Donald C. Tillman Advanced Water Purification Facility (AWPF). This treatment system will apply ultrafiltration (UF) and reverse osmosis (RO) to provide reuse water for the City of Los Angeles, California. The system will treat tertiary effluent and have a total capacity of 24 MGD (90,850 m3/day). With the target completion by 2027, the AWPF will supply water for 200,000 Angelenos while helping to meet Los Angeles’ sustainability goals of recycling 100% of wastewater and sourcing 70% of water locally by 2035. This project is the latest of a dozen other water reuse projects the Corporation completed in the region, such as Escondido, Orange County Water District, and Pure Water San Diego, to name a few.

“Water scarcity affects many great cities like Los Angeles. I am proud that, once again, we demonstrate our keen knowledge and capacity to develop concrete solutions helping resiliency toward sustainability. Strongly committed to delivering tailored systems, we managed to provide top-of-the-class technologies that suits the Donald C. Tillman AWPF project needs and constraints,” added Frédéric Dugré, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of H 2 O Innovation.

A second major contract was executed with the City of Billings for their drinking water treatment plant in Montana. The UF system will treat 18 MGD (68,150 m3/day) of surface water coming from the Yellowstone River and the West End Reservoirs. After an extensive engineering phase, the project has now moved into execution.

Several other contracts awarded include a 750,000 GPD (2,850 m3/day) drinking water project with a recurrent client located in Mexico to provide a seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) system, two industrial membrane bioreactor systems (MBR) for treatment of industrial wastewater, and three new municipal wastewater treatment, also using the MBR technology.

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.