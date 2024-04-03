EchoMark Launches Strategic Partner Program to Address Growing Demand for Advanced Information Privacy Solutions

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EchoMark, an innovator in the field of insider risk management, today announced partnerships with ManTech, CBTS, TachTech and Adaptive Integration, industry leaders that will now use EchoMark’s AI-powered solution to further advance insider threat detection and prevention for clients.

EchoMark is the first solution that immediately identifies the precise sources of such leaks through AI-powered forensic watermarking (steganography). The EchoMark program encompasses integration, sales support, and incentives for channel partners, solutions integrators, and others who seek to help their customers proactively prevent insider leaks and intellectual property theft.

ManTech, an industry-leading provider of advanced technology solutions for U.S. government clients for more than 55 years, will now offer EchoMark to prospective clients in the defense, intelligence community and federal civilian sectors. “ManTech applies AI in all we do, and EchoMark’s approach to detecting and preventing insider threat leaks and intellectual property theft is an enabler to our strategy,” said Eric Brown, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at ManTech.

CBTS is a large enterprise IT solutions provider specializing in application modernization, cloud transformation and modern work communications. “Our partnership is set to shake up how enterprise organizations protect their confidential data. With the rapid explosion of data across all industries, EchoMark's compelling value is in its innovative method of preventing data leaks and defending intellectual property from compromise. It’s not about pushing DLP aside but about making it even stronger, giving us an edge in safeguarding our client's most precious data, and opening new doors to serve our clients better. We’re not just adding another piece of technology, we are bringing in a game-changer for data protection at scale,” stated Greg Samuels, VP – Secure Network & Security Services, CBTS.

TachTech, a national value-added reseller specializing in cybersecurity and digital transformation services, commends EchoMark for addressing a critical gap in the market. “EchoMark is transforming insider risk management to prevent proprietary information theft and leaks. Their embedded solution solves a real problem we see today, serving as a proactive deterrent to dissuade theft and breaches of confidentiality,” stated Steven Thompson, Principal, TachTech. “In the event of a leak, anyone facing this problem can quickly identify leak sources to contain reputational damage and repair organizational trust. We are proud to partner with them and provide our customers tangible peace of mind.”

Adaptive Integration, a leading provider of specialized IT security solutions, praises EchoMark for its unique blend of power and user-friendly deployment. “EchoMark's software distinguishes itself through a unique approach, leveraging psychological insights to prevent information leaks and intellectual property theft. If such incidents still happen, EchoMark ensures rapid resolution with quick and easy source detection,” said Nathan Stone, VP of Sales and Marketing, Adaptive Integration. “The solution is so effective and easy to deploy that there is no viable reason not to deploy it, even in the largest and most complex enterprise environments.”

In initial tests, EchoMark demonstrated remarkable efficiency, identifying leaks of sensitive documents and emails with 99.999% accuracy. “It's almost unbelievable until you witness it yourself,” Stone added. “EchoMark is groundbreaking technology, allowing organizations to identify the source of leaked or stolen information even via pictures taken on a personal phone. The partnership has already enhanced Adaptive Integration's standing with existing enterprise clients and opened doors to new customer relationships who have found this unique security technology extraordinarily interesting and necessary.”

EchoMark CEO and Co-founder, Troy Batterberry, commented, “Our partnerships demonstrate the broad customer demand for how EchoMark is redefining information protection. Together, we will serve increasingly diverse customer needs quickly and effectively. Their reputations and levels of customer trust are among the best, and we look forward to partnering with them and ultimately helping their client organizations substantially advance their management of insider risk.”

To learn more about the EchoMark Partner Program, visit https://www.echomark.com/partners.

About EchoMark:

EchoMark is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that is redefining data security. It seamlessly safeguards information while promoting trust and enabling unrestricted collaboration for any organization. EchoMark's AI-powered, patent-pending solution embeds personalized forensic watermarks in documents and emails to proactively safeguard private communications while promoting internal stewardship to deter leaks. Co-founded in 2022 by tech industry veteran Troy Batterberry, his over 30 years of experience in senior roles in the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Sony, and Microsoft uniquely position EchoMark to meet the diverse needs of businesses worldwide. Learn more about EchoMark and its services at www.echomark.com.