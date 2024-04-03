Amwins Program Underwriters and Boost Insurance Partner on Enhanced Professional Lines Programs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boost Insurance, the leading insurance infrastructure platform, today announced that it has partnered with Amwins Program Underwriters, part of Amwins Underwriting Division, to launch an enhanced, technology-enabled version of two long-standing Lawyers Professional Liability (LPL) programs: LawGold and Firemark, and also re-launch its Attorneys’ Select program. The business will be written on AM Best “A-” rated paper.

The trio of programs provide coverage for law firms with one to 40 attorneys. LawGold provides an admitted solution for firms with minimal loss history; Firemark provides admitted and non-admitted solutions for intellectual property lawyers. Attorneys’ Select, the newly re-launched program, provides a non-admitted solution for hard-to-place law firms with difficult areas of practice, remediable claims histories or those in need of minor retroactive date repair.

“Partnering with Boost has enabled us to fill a market need and create a more competitive offering through expanded underwriting appetite and technology-focused infrastructure,” said Ryan Armijo, President of Amwins Underwriting. “Their platform is built for scale, so we look forward to growing our partnership, and working together to address new needs and opportunities in the insurance market.”

The collaboration between Amwins and Boost delivers best-in-class coverage with streamlined underwriting processes by combining deep market and product expertise with Boost’s highly scalable MGA Infrastructure Platform. The partnership produces optimal efficiency and even better results for policyholders and stakeholders across the program.

“Amwins is a market leader in the specialty insurance space, with a strong distribution network already in place,” said Alex Maffeo, CEO and Founder, Boost. “We look forward to helping them scale an already successful program to even greater heights with the increased efficiency and automation enabled by the Boost platform, along with tapping into both of our established networks of reinsurance capacity.”

The partnership announcement follows the recent launch of Boost’s risk capital platform Boost Re, as well as a significant expansion of the company’s third-party reinsurance capacity. Boost recently shared that it had secured over $130 million in additional capacity to support both new and existing insurance programs. The Amwins LPL program is the first of several planned new programs to launch with Boost’s expanded capacity pool.

To learn more about Boost’s insurance infrastructure platform, please visit boostinsurance.com.

About Boost

Boost’s full-stack digital insurance platform makes it easy for any company to power a digital insurance program and offer white-labeled products within their own website, app, or other front end software. Boost provides infrastructure-as-a-service that packages all the compliance, capital, and technology needed to build and scale an MGA, into a single API-driven solution. Since launching its first program in 2019, Boost has enabled numerous leading MGAs, insurtechs, and embedded insurance partners across numerous P&C lines to provide over $100 billion of coverage to their customers.

Companies that leverage Boost’s infrastructure platform drastically reduce the cost and complexity of building an MGA or launching an innovative insurance product. Others can easily expand their offerings by simply white-labeling and embedding one of Boost’s existing lines of business. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boost Insurance Agency, Inc., Boost is a licensed managing general agency in the United States and has full delegated authority from several leading global (re)insurers and A.M. Best ‘A’ or ‘A-’ rated fronting carriers to build and manage proprietary programs. For more information, please visit boostinsurance.com.

About Amwins

Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company has 7300 employees, operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually.