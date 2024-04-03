Check to Power Wave’s Expanded Payroll Offering

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Check, the leading payroll infrastructure company that pioneered the ability for platforms to embed payroll into their products, today announced its partnership with Wave, the one-stop money management platform for small business owners. Over 300,000 small businesses that use Wave will soon have access to best-in-class full-service payroll functionality across all 50 U.S. states.

Payroll has long been a growth hurdle for small businesses due to its complexity. There are 11,000 U.S. payroll jurisdictions, and the administrative burdens that come with proper tax calculation, form filing, and remittance can be stifling for small business owners who are often wearing multiple hats across HR, marketing and more. Check’s API abstracts the complexity required to both build and run payroll. Since its launch in 2021, Check has grown to support its partners paying hundreds of thousands of employees across tens of thousands of employers.

"Our partnership with Check enables us to deliver a simplified, accurate and compliant payroll product that supports our shared goal of helping more small business owners start, survive and thrive," said David Axler, Chief Strategy Officer at Wave. "By simplifying something as critical yet complex as payroll, Check's API will enhance our offerings in all 50 states. Small businesses are critical to the communities they serve, and this partnership allows us to reduce administrative headaches for our customers while ensuring accuracy, speed and compliance in the process."

Wave’s comprehensive money management platform is purpose-built for small businesses, with accounting, invoicing, payments, bookkeeping, and payroll solutions. Leveraging Check’s embedded payroll API, Wave has now expanded its payroll solution to include:

Affordable, flat-rate pricing: Unlike other payroll platforms where individuals have to pay extra for a range of features, Wave can now offer all of the essential features that come with running payroll — including state and tax filings, end of year reports, and more.

Next day direct deposits: Employees can opt in to receive their paychecks the day after payroll is processed. Instead of needing the necessary payroll funds in advance, small business owners simply need to have funds available the day of payroll processing.

Single- and multi-state payroll: Automated state tax filings for small businesses that have employees in a single state, as well as in multiple states.

Human-powered customer service: Wave customers will have access to a range of resources to assist with payroll questions, including support from payroll experts.

“At Check, we aim to make payroll easier for as many small businesses as possible, and we’re thrilled to partner with Wave which shares in that mission,” said Andrew Brown, co-founder and CEO of Check. “This partnership will allow us to grant even more small business owners with the tools they need to start running payroll easily, seamlessly, and compliantly, without having to grapple with the complicated web of rules and regulations that come with it. We’re excited to see Check’s embedded payroll help solidify Wave’s position as a leading one-stop-shop for small business management needs.”

About Wave

Wave Financial Inc. (waveapps.com) provides one-stop money management for small businesses through a suite of tools that work together to support them at every stage of the ownership journey—from starting to surviving to thriving. Over 300,000 small businesses use Wave’s comprehensive platform which includes accounting, invoicing, payments and payroll software solutions, as well as advisory services. Wave has won awards for growth, innovation, and company culture, including KPMG Fintech 100, CB Insights Fintech 250, Canadian Innovation Awards (Financial Services), Canada’s Best Workplaces and many more. Wave is a subsidiary of H&R Block.

About Check

Check is the leading payroll platform that pioneered the ability for companies to differentiate and open up new revenue streams by embedding payroll into their platforms. Historically, complex regulatory structures stagnated payroll innovation, making it harder for businesses to create their own payroll offerings. By building on Check’s best in class infrastructure, flexible API, and deep expertise, platforms can launch profitable payroll businesses much faster, and with little overhead or administrative burden.

Since Check’s public launch in January 2021, leading vertical SaaS companies and large scale workforce management horizontal platforms have built successful payroll businesses on its infrastructure. Check’s partners collectively serve tens of thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of employees, paying out billions of dollars in payroll funds. Check is backed by Stripe, Thrive Capital, Index Ventures, and Bedrock.