Netrix Partners with Akamai to Deliver Cutting-Edge Microsegmentation Services

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netrix Global, an award winning MSSP and MSP, today announced its strategic partnership with Akamai Technologies, the cloud company that powers and protects life online. As a result of its proven track record in delivering information security and technology solutions, Netrix has been chosen as a Professional Services and Managed Services partner for Akamai’s microsegmentation services.

Enterprise IT infrastructure continues to evolve from traditional on-premises data centers to cloud and hybrid cloud architectures, with a blend of platforms and application deployment models. Although this digital transformation is helping many organizations achieve greater business agility, reduce infrastructure costs, and enable remote work, it is also creating a larger and more complex attack surface that does not have a well-defined perimeter. Each individual server, virtual machine, cloud instance, and endpoint is now a point of exposure. With the prevalence of threats like ransomware and zero-day vulnerabilities, attackers are becoming more adept at moving laterally toward high-value targets when — not if — they find a way in. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation provides a simple, fast, and intuitive way to enforce Zero Trust principles within your network. It is designed to stop lateral movement by visualizing activity within your IT environments, implementing precise microsegmentation policies, and detecting possible breaches quickly.

“Netrix's expertise will complement our efforts in helping clients navigate the dynamic security environment,” said John Watson, Vice President of Security Business Development at Akamai. "Together, we can deliver robust security solutions, stay ahead of threats, contain them quickly, and protect digital assets.”

“We are proud to partner with Akamai, a leader in cloud and security. Many clients are eager to embrace microsegmentation technology but aren’t sure where to start. Netrix lowers the barrier of entry to deliver the transformative power of microsegmentation to our clients,” said Adam Berger, Vice President of Security Managed services at Netrix. “Being selected as a partner is an honor and a testament to our continual commitment in delivering security solutions that help our clients protect themselves from the evolving threat landscape. We’re looking forward to continuing to innovate with Akamai.”

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a powerful asset in the hands of security teams to help protect their networks from advanced threats. Most segmentation solutions can be difficult to deploy and manage due to the complexity of securing dynamic enterprise environments. Akamai’s State of Segmentation 2023 report has shown that even with industry-leading solutions, the number one obstacle to adoption has been a lack of customer expertise in deploying and maintaining granular segmentation.

Netrix Global is a tenured managed service provider for IT security, networking, and infrastructure. With our deep technical experience, alongside our certified Guardicore experts, we are uniquely able to help clients effectively implement Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and ensure the protection it provides is managed consistently. The partnership will offer the benefits of safeguarding large organizations and key business data with relative ease of implementation and management.

About Netrix Global

Netrix Global is a leading global provider of cybersecurity, cloud, and IT services that address mid-market and enterprise businesses' most mission-critical IT needs through proprietary and managed solutions. Company experts establish themselves as trusted technical advisors for clients through a unique advise-deploy-run approach to each engagement. For more information, please visit www.netrixglobal.com and follow Netrix Global on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai’s cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and at akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.