Sentient Jet Partners with Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay for Multi-Year Collaboration

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentient Jet, a leading private aviation company and inventor of the jet card category today announced a multi-year partnership with renowned chef Bobby Flay. This will be the 8th year Sentient Jet has partnered with Chef Flay.

As part of this exciting partnership, Sentient Jet Card Owners will enjoy VIP access to dine at Flay’s acclaimed Las Vegas-based restaurants, Brasserie B and Amalfi. Additionally, they will receive exclusive invitations to Sentient Jet’s annual Derby Day Breakfast hosted by Bobby Flay at the Kentucky Derby, an invite-only tradition where Chef Flay will prepare breakfast for guests.

Bobby Flay, an award-winning chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and media personality, brings his signature flair and expertise to every culinary venture. With Brasserie B at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas and numerous other upscale dining establishments under his belt, Chef Flay is celebrated for his innovative approach to classic dishes and bold flavors.

Bobby Flay has been a strong partner to Sentient Jet since November 2016, when the partnership kicked off with special Card Owner access to VIP reservations. Since then, Chef Flay and Sentient Jet hosted many exclusive Card Owner events, including a 2019 al fresco cocktail hour and dinner in Amagansett, New York to celebrate Sentient Jet’s 20th anniversary. In 2022, Chef Flay hosted a pre-race brunch before the Travers Stakes race in Saratoga, New York, where he shared racing insights and prepared brunch for Card Owners. Each year, Bobby also hosts a signature Derby Day breakfast for Sentient Jet Card Owners ahead of the Kentucky Derby race, complete with cocktails, a themed breakfast and racing picks. Bobby has also participated in other exclusive events, such as intimate Q&A discussions with Card Owners on his businesses, career, travel, etc.

"Sentient Jet is thrilled to continue our partnership with Bobby Flay, an icon in the culinary world. Now in our 8th year, Chef Flay and his brand have been a perfect addition to the benefits we offer our client base. Our partnership highlights Sentient Jet's ability to seamlessly integrate lifestyle and service with utility." said Andrew Collins, Co-CEO of Flexjet, Sentient Jet’s parent company. “As Sentient Jet celebrates its 25th anniversary, we remain committed to loyalty with longstanding partners. For the next 25 years and beyond, we are dedicated to providing our Card Owners with unparalleled experiences, from world-class dining to exclusive events."

Chef Bobby Flay expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "I am delighted to continue my collaboration with Sentient Jet, a company that shares my passion for creating memorable experiences. Together, we look forward to elevating the dining experiences of Sentient Jet Card Owners while celebrating the culinary arts."

As anticipation builds for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, Sentient Jet reaffirms its status as the Preferred Private Aviation Partner of the Derby and Churchill Downs. Sentient Jet Card Owners will once again have the opportunity to experience the excitement of the Derby firsthand, with seamless, convenient, and reliable transportation provided by Sentient Jet. Sentient Jet’s partnership with Bobby Flay will allow Card Owners to enjoy another exclusive Derby Day Breakfast hosted by the renowned chef.

In addition to his fine dining restaurants, there are several outposts of Bobby’s fast-casual concept, Bobby’s Burgers, across the country, with more set to open later this year. Bobby is the author of 17 best-selling cookbooks. He has starred in dozens of Food Network programs, including Bobby’s Triple Threat, Beat Bobby Flay, BBQ Brawl, Bobby & Sophie on the Coast, and Iron Chef America, as well as numerous specials.

Earlier this year to celebrate its 25th anniversary, Sentient Jet launched its highly anticipated 2024 Exclusive Benefits Guide, providing Card Owners increased opportunities to maximize their membership with Sentient Jet with 12 new partners. The benefits guide, now in its 11th year provides thoughtfully sourced partnerships across food and beverage, travel, wellness and more. Card Owners who take full advantage of Sentient Jet’s Exclusive Benefits Guide can experience benefits with a value of approximately $225,000.

About Sentient Jet

Founded in 1999 with the invention of the Jet Card, and now a Flexjet company, Sentient Jet is one of the most innovative private aviation companies across the globe. The Sentient Jet Card offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs along with a host of unique digital booking tools, including an industry-first with instant, automated text-based booking, a unique sustainability program, and an outstanding service heritage. Sentient Jet is known for its commitment to safety and is guided by an Independent Safety Advisory Board with former FAA and NTSB officials. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality. Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Download the Sentient Jet Mobile App: iOS | Android.