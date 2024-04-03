Wowza Expands Video On Demand Capability Within Its Market-Leading Live Streaming Offering

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wowza, the worldwide leader in providing scalable, reliable, and secure video streams for organizations and audiences across the globe, is showcasing its video-on-demand (VOD) capabilities at this year’s NAB Show in Las Vegas, scheduled for April 13th - 17th. Updated functionality has already been rolled out to many of the company’s existing 6,500+ customers, and new capabilities will continue to be introduced throughout 2024.

The combination of Wowza's best-in-class live streaming capability with its newest video-on-demand services allows audience builders to maximize the value and reach of their video content, regardless of format. Broadcasters, digital publishers, sports teams, and faith-based organizations can deploy and manage video assets in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid format, based on their requirements for security and scalability.

“Our customers are constantly seeking new ways to connect with and monetize their audiences with video,” says Dave Stubenvoll, CEO of Wowza. “We listen closely to our customers, and they’re telling us that in today’s economic climate, they need a simpler and less-expensive experience where all their live and VOD streaming needs can be met with a single, trusted partner regardless of deployment type.”

Recently named a Frost Radar Leader by Frost & Sullivan, Wowza is building on its decade-plus years of experience in the streaming industry. Its VOD pricing model is designed specifically for the audience-builder space, where significant additional and often unexpected expenses are not uncommon. Wowza’s pricing model for on-demand video streaming includes low initial license fees, easy-to-understand pricing levers, and a predictable long-term total cost of ownership (TCO). Additionally, Wowza is offering free asset and metadata migration to all existing customers who upgrade to the on-demand functionality in 2024.

“Wowza has become one of the most respected brands in the video streaming technology industry, because we have remained deeply committed to the live video streaming space,” continues Stubenvoll. “And now, with our new video-on-demand capabilities, Wowza clients will be able to grow their audiences and deliver a seamless experience for literally any audience and any type of video—and we can’t wait to see what new applications they come up with.”

The global enterprise video market, fueled by increasing demand for video content by consumers and businesses, is valued at $106 billion today and is expected to grow to $417 billion by 2030. (Source: Grand View Research, 2023 Video Streaming Market)

Interested parties may contact Wowza directly via email at media@wowza.com, or by filling out the Contact Us form on the Wowza website (wowza.com/contact).

ABOUT WOWZA

Wowza is the experienced and trusted partner for reliable, scalable video solutions. For more than 15 years, Wowza has powered 35,000+ video implementations globally across a range of end markets, including media, enterprise, government, aerospace, healthcare, and more. Wowza’s video-on-demand and live-streaming solutions solve the most challenging aspects of video for its customers, ensuring reliable, secure experiences that businesses can trust from a SOC 2 compliant provider.