Reliance Matrix Announces Integration With bswift®

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliance Matrix has partnered with bswift®, an industry leader in employee benefits technology and administration, to offer employers more efficient benefits administration while improving employees’ enrollment experience overall. The Reliance Matrix integration is available to bswift clients and through channel partner programs.

“This is an exciting announcement for us,” said Paula Hanson, AVP Benefits Technology Solutions for Reliance Matrix. “We look forward to significantly improving the quality and experience of benefits administration for current and future bswift customers.”

According to Hanson, the Reliance Matrix and bswift partnership minimizes delays, data errors and unforeseen costs caused by manual or inconsistent benefits enrollment and administration processes. The integration leverages Reliance Matrix’s proprietary Matrixlink® technology, a purpose built data integration platform designed to transform and integrate employer and employee data through modern connections.

Highlights of the bswift integration include:

Direct Billing from bswift Data : Quickly generate accurate Reliance Matrix invoices directly from bswift, without manual reconciliation or EDI uploads.

: Quickly generate accurate Reliance Matrix invoices directly from bswift, without manual reconciliation or EDI uploads. Streamlined Evidence of Insurability : Complete health questions easily within bswift, increasing engagement and enabling fast approvals. Decisions are provided automatically for easy upload and communication. Coming soon: Full EOI submission and decision APIs will be implemented on the platform, fully automating the process.

: Complete health questions easily within bswift, increasing engagement and enabling fast approvals. Decisions are provided automatically for easy upload and communication. Coming soon: Full EOI submission and decision APIs will be implemented on the platform, fully automating the process. Simplified Benefits and Absence Data Interchange: Seamlessly exchange disability, health, and leave information between systems, accelerating setup and improving data accuracy.

Partnering with Reliance Matrix underscores our dedication to transforming benefits administration through innovative technology," said Don Garlitz, SVP of Channel Growth at bswift. "This collaboration enhances our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions that streamline processes and improve user experiences for both employers and employees. We are excited about the future and the positive impact this partnership will have on our service offerings.”

According to Hanson, work has already begun on advancing the partnership and improving customer experience with bswift. Later in 2024, the organizations plan to implement market-leading Evidence of insurability (EOI) Submission and Decision Notification APIs, allowing mutual customers complete end-to-end process automation and real-time decision capabilities from inside the bswift platform.

For more information, contact your Reliance Matrix sales or account manager, or visit Reliance Matrix on the bswift platform.

About Reliance Matrix

Reliance Matrix delivers employee benefit, absence management and workforce productivity solutions through the financial stability of a top-rated insurance carrier, the proven innovation of an absence TPA, and the daily commitment of thousands of team members across America. Born in 1907, Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company is a leading provider of employee benefits, absence management and retirement savings solutions. Matrix Absence Management traces its roots to Silicon Valley at the dawn of the tech boom. Seamless and secure, we innovate and deliver products and programs to help individuals, employers, brokers, and fiduciaries protect and nurture those most important to them.

Reliance Matrix is a member of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., the ultimate holding company of the Tokio Marine Group, is incorporated in Japan and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Tokio Marine Group operates in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance sectors globally.

About bswift

bswift LLC offers cloud-based technology and services that transform the way employees perceive and engage with their benefits. With adaptive technology, service excellence, and compassionate service, bswift serves millions worldwide. Their comprehensive suite of solutions provides intuitive, personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, ACA compliance reporting, and employee engagement. Visit www.bswift.com to learn more.