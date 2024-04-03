Graylog and SOC Prime Form Exclusive Partnership to Make Threat Detection and Response More Effective and Efficient

HOUSTON & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graylog, a leader in SIEM, Enterprise Log Management and API Security, together with SOC Prime, provider of the foremost platform for collective cyber defense, today unveiled their strategic technology partnership. Now available in beta, this collaboration promises to redefine the effectiveness and efficiency around how businesses identify and mitigate cyber threats.

Integrating SOC Prime Platform with Graylog Security, the partnership provides security teams unparalleled insights into their digital environment. This collaboration enables rapid threat detection and response, guided by the MITRE ATT&CK® framework. Graylog further amplifies this capability by blending SOC Prime’s intelligence with other data context, enhancing risk identification and investigative efficiency.

Andrii Bezverkhyi, CEO of SOC Prime, emphasized the collaborative benefit: "Our integration with Graylog’s platform transcends tool provisioning; we’re reshaping cybersecurity perspectives. Together, we enable security teams to swiftly tackle the most critical threats, redefining organizational defense strategies.”

Unlike other partnerships, this is a technical integration of SOC Prime capabilities into the Graylog platform. Every Graylog Security customer will have SOC Prime content available to them via Graylog’s Illuminate packs at no additional cost or overhead. This will save both time and money for security staff that are on the front lines. Integration of SOC Prime's technology into Graylog's guided investigations is in beta and expected to be generally available in May. Graylog expects that enterprises seeking a SIEM that can handle the challenges of TDIR will migrate to platforms that incorporate TDIR best practices and streamline the analyst experience.

Robert Rea, Graylog’s CTO, added: "This is about making actionable intelligence a reality for every organization, drastically cutting down the time from threat detection to response. Curating SOC Prime content into Graylog alerts enables security teams to prioritize their work in a way that will make a real difference in their security posture.”

For more information about how the Graylog and SOC Prime partnership is transforming threat detection and response, please visit Graylog Security.

Register here for the Graylog and SOC Prime Webinar on April 10, 2024 at 11 am ET.

About Graylog

Graylog elevates cybersecurity and IT operations through its comprehensive SIEM, Centralized Log Management, and API Security solutions. Graylog provides the edge in Threat Detection & Incident Response across diverse attack surfaces. The company’s unique blend of AI/ML, advanced analytics, and intuitive design makes cybersecurity smarter, not harder. Graylog is also ideal for troubleshooting daily IT performance and availability issues. Unlike competitors’ complex, costly setups, Graylog offers power and affordability, simplifying the IT and security challenges. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, and now headquartered in Houston, Texas, Graylog solutions are deployed in over 50,000 installations across 180 countries. Learn more at Graylog.com, or connect with us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

About SOC Prime

Headquartered in Boston, SOC Prime operates the world’s largest and most advanced platform for collective cyber defense based on global threat intelligence, crowdsourcing, zero-trust, and AI. SOC Prime’s innovation, backed by cutting-edge technology leveraging Roota, Sigma, MITRE ATT&CK® as benchmarks for collective cyber defense, is recognized by independent research companies, credited by the leading SIEM, EDR, Data Lake vendors & MDR providers, and trusted by 9,000+ organizations, including 42% of Fortune 100 and 21% of Forbes Global 2000, 14 CERTs, and 90 public sector and defense organizations in key NATO countries. SOC Prime is backed by DNX Ventures, Streamlined Ventures, and Rembrandt Venture Partners, having received $11.5M in funding in October 2021. For more information, visit https://socprime.com or follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.