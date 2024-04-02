TELUS International Announces Fuel iX Beta Program, an Enterprise-Grade AI Engine For Bringing Generative AI to Production

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), today announced a beta release of Fuel iX, an enterprise-grade AI engine designed to help companies upgrade their generative AI (GenAI) pilots to production scale, deploy customized solutions faster, and effectively manage the technology responsibly. With access to more than 100 large language models (LLMs) and the flexibility to change models after launch, enterprises are able to avoid vendor lock-in and future-proof GenAI applications. The solution’s management capabilities enable organizations to consolidate visibility across their GenAI applications, which often run in multiple environments, applications, and clouds. Fuel iX also provides application templates for the quick deployment of customized GenAI copilots that leverage an organization’s data, and can be tailored to address specific company workflows.

“Fuel iX was created to provide enterprises with generative AI flexibility, control, productivity, and trust. Our first customers were key divisions within TELUS and we were able to implement AI solutions ranging from IT service desk, field service, and internal team member knowledge solutions to in-store retail associate copilots, customer service agent assistant, and a public-facing consumer website – doing so safely, responsibly, and in record time,” said Tobias Dengel, General Manager of Fuel iX and President of WillowTree, a TELUS International Company. “To date, we have over 30,000 users within TELUS, and these solutions have significantly increased employee productivity.”

Fuel iX is available now. To request an invite to the Fuel iX restricted beta release, submit your request here.

Fuel iX Core and Apps

Fuel iX enables existing enterprise applications, third-party and custom GenAI apps to access critical services like access control, moderation, observability, and privacy through an integration server and GenAI gateway, simplifying management of the GenAI value chain from data and models, to management, applications and interfaces.

Fuel iX has two solution layers – Core and Apps – each with several modules and connectors to third-party solutions. Fuel iX Core offers the integration and administration as a backbone for enterprise AI, and includes features and connectors for observation, arbitration, orchestration, moderation and enhanced security. Fuel iX Apps includes templates for GenAI applications across customer and employee experiences, third-party application support, application channel integration and more.

This functionality is further supported by TELUS International’s design services, which provides custom applications and other digital solutions, and the GenAI Jumpstart accelerator program for rapid generative AI development and deployment.

TELUS Accelerated Productivity with Fuel iX

“Enterprises don’t have just one or two generative AI solutions,” said Jaime Tatis, Chief Insights Officer, TELUS. “TELUS has generative AI solutions in production supporting more than 30,000 users, several pilots and more than 30 new application requests. Many require customization to support enterprise workflows. It is critical to have an AI engine you can plug into and quickly deliver productivity applications for business users and also manage them at runtime. Those were key market gaps we filled with Fuel iX.”

TELUS used Fuel iX to create a set of generative AI management tools that enable the service provider to tap into, and switch between, multiple cloud providers and more than 100 large language models. TELUS then layered on centralized observability by use case, user, and AI model, and developed tools and processes to support privacy, data sovereignty, AI safety, and security requirements. Partial year 2023 impacts included C$6.4 million in cost avoidance and C$1.8 million in revenue lift from more accurate billing for technician visits.

“The deployment of generative AI-powered applications was growing at such a pace that we needed full visibility and management across all the applications and use cases. We settled on an approach that enabled us to efficiently manage the rapid growth to ensure we future proofed our generative AI capabilities,” said Hesham Fahmy, Chief Information Officer, TELUS. “We couldn’t have met our requirements and graduated from pilot to production scale without Fuel iX.”

TELUS International is a leading provider of comprehensive, end-to-end AI data and digital customer experience solutions. To learn more about Fuel iX and the company’s suite of AI offerings, visit telusinternational.com/.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. The company is building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events that have positively impacted the lives of more than 150,000 citizens around the world and through its five TELUS International Community Boards that have provided $5.6 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2015. Learn more at: www.telusinternational.com.