Barron’s Partners with Brainfuse to Offer Students Premium Content to Succeed Academically and Prepare for College Admissions Exams

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barron’s, owned by global educational services provider Kaplan, announces it has partnered with Brainfuse, a leading provider of online tutoring services and academic resources, to provide Barron’s premium content with Brainfuse tutoring services to schools and libraries. This collaboration aims to provide schools and libraries with a comprehensive learning solution that combines Barron’s high-quality content with Brainfuse’s personalized tutoring services.

Brainfuse will offer Barron’s Premium Bookshelf to public libraries on their innovative learning platform for core academic subjects and college admissions exams like the SAT®, ACT®, and Advanced Placement®. Additionally, Barron’s AP Premium Bookshelf will be offered by Brainfuse to schools and includes live 1:1, online tutoring, along with Barron’s expert books. With the click of a button, students can get help from subject matter experts in an interactive interface. Lastly, Barron’s SAT/ACT Premium Bookshelf introduces a groundbreaking dual approach to test preparation for schools across the nation.

“Barron’s is a household name in test preparation, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to empower students to excel academically and reach their full potential,” said Brainfuse CEO Francesco Lecciso. “By combining Barron’s trusted content with Brainfuse’s personalized tutoring, we’re creating a comprehensive learning solution that gives students the tools they need to succeed in school and on standardized tests.”

"Barron's is excited to announce our partnership with Brainfuse, aimed at empowering students to excel in their academic pursuits and achieve their goals on important college admissions exams,” said Angela Tartaro, director, Barron’s Publishing. “With this enhanced partnership, Barron’s is equipping Brainfuse students with the tools and resources necessary to fortify their skills and navigate the rigors of academics and standardized testing."

Tartaro adds that this partnership comes on the heels of the biggest changes to the SAT in its nearly 100 year history. Some of the most impactful changes are its transition from a paper-and-pencil format to an all digital format and becoming adaptive. Barron’s Digital SAT Study Guide Premium, 2024 (Barron’s Educational Series, August 1, 2023), written by noted test preparation expert Brian W. Stewart, M.Ed., helps prepare students for success on test day and is available through Brainfuse online tutoring services.

Test names and other trademarks are the property of the respective trademark holders.

ABOUT BARRON’S

Founded in 1941, Barron’s is renowned for its test-preparation materials for AP, SAT, ACT, and more. Over the years, Barron’s expanded to offer other valuable resources for lifelong learning, from world language guides to professional certification exam prep, helping millions of learners prepare for their next step. You can trust Barron’s to provide exceptional products created only by top experts with years of experience in education. From generation to generation, our mission remains the same: Learn, grow, and succeed with Barron’s throughout your learning journey. Barron's is owned by global education services provider Kaplan, Inc., a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC). For more information, visit www.barronseduc.com.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)