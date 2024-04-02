Travel + Leisure GO and AllTrails Team Up on Bookable Outdoor Experiences in Honor of National Parks Week

AllTrails, the world’s largest and most trusted outdoor exploration app, and subscription travel club Travel + Leisure GO today announce a partnership to offer bookable outdoor adventures ahead of U.S. National Parks Week (April 20–28). Curated by AllTrails, the new Travel + Leisure GO Outdoor Itineraries section features experiences in top U.S. hiking destinations, including the Grand Canyon, Jackson Hole, Joshua Tree, and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

AllTrails, the world’s largest and most trusted outdoor exploration app, and subscription travel club Travel + Leisure GO today announce a partnership to offer bookable outdoor adventures ahead of U.S. National Parks Week (April 20–28). Curated by AllTrails, the new Travel + Leisure GO Outdoor Itineraries section features experiences in top U.S. hiking destinations, including the Grand Canyon, Jackson Hole, Joshua Tree, and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllTrails, the world’s largest and most trusted outdoor exploration app, and subscription travel club Travel + Leisure GO today announce a partnership to offer bookable outdoor adventures ahead of U.S. National Parks Week (April 20–28). Curated by AllTrails, the new Travel + Leisure GO Outdoor Itineraries section features experiences in top U.S. hiking destinations, including the Grand Canyon, Jackson Hole, Joshua Tree, and more.

AllTrails allows people to discover over 420,000 trails around the world by sharing trail information, maps, detailed reviews, and photos with its community of 60 million members. With an AllTrails+ membership (valued at $35.99 per year), members can also download offline maps, track their location in real time, and bring trails to life with 3D maps for a seamless hiking experience—no matter their skill level.

“As the world’s most authoritative outdoor platform, AllTrails is thrilled to join forces with Travel + Leisure GO and provide our members with new experiences from a trusted name in travel,” said Carly Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at AllTrails. “AllTrails is dedicated to making the outdoors accessible to everyone, and our partnership with Travel + Leisure GO will make it easier than ever to discover and explore iconic outdoor destinations.”

The must-have savings club for savvy travelers, Travel + Leisure GO unlocks discounts at hotels and resorts in top hiking destinations around the world, as well as preferred pricing on rental cars, cruises, activities, and more. Club membership is currently complimentary and available via online sign up. Through this new partnership, members of Travel + Leisure GO also enjoy an exclusive limited-time trial of AllTrails+.

“Leisure travel remains a top priority for people—and travelers are hungry to get outdoors and reconnect with the breathtaking scenes that only Mother Nature can create,” said Amy Lipka, SVP Travel Solutions, Travel + Leisure GO. “Travel + Leisure GO allows travel lovers to dream, plan, and book their vacations all in one convenient place, and through our collaboration with AllTrails, members have everything they need to turn their own wanderlust into reality.”

To learn more about AllTrails, visit AllTrails.com. For more information about Travel + Leisure GO and its membership benefits, visit go.travelandleisure.com.

About AllTrails

AllTrails helps you find your way outside with detailed reviews and inspiration from a global community of trail-goers. Every day, AllTrails is inspired to help get more people outside so they can have healthy, authentic experiences and a deeper appreciation of the outdoors. AllTrails is Apple’s 2023 iPhone App of the Year and was awarded a Google Play Best of 2023 honorable mention. Download AllTrails in the App Store or head to AllTrails.com to learn more.

About Travel + Leisure GO

Featuring bookable itineraries inspired by the pages of the magazine, Travel + Leisure GO distinguishes itself as the must-have travel savings tool for adventure-seekers and savvy travelers. Travel + Leisure GO members receive great discounts on hotels and resorts, along with preferred pricing on excursions, activities, car rentals, and more. Premium membership also includes the services of a personal travel concierge. Travelers can learn more at go.travelandleisure.com.