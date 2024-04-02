Zilliant to Supply AGCO with Modernized Pricing for Agricultural Machinery

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zilliant, the leader in pricing lifecycle management, today announced a strategic relationship with AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology.

AGCO will leverage Zilliant for faster, more relevant pricing, saving hundreds of hours spent during the pricing process and increasing satisfaction among its dealers, customers and sales team.

With global brands, product lines and over 3,000 independent dealers and distributors in approximately 140 countries, ​AGCO faces complex pricing and bundling decisions for highly configured products with an extensive list of available options.

Zilliant’s platform will create one seamless process across AGCO’s various brands and regions, enabling pricing calibrated to each, while allowing prices to be dynamically updated based on changes in today’s fast-moving economy.

“With Zilliant, we’ve found an expert with the proven ability to transform pricing from manual processes to a centralized and automated system,” said Damon Audia, AGCO Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. “This new platform will allow us to modernize how we value-base price our products, leverage discounts and become more responsive to our farmers and dealers.”

“AGCO is a perfect example of how a forward-thinking approach to digital transformation and dynamic pricing creates a competitive advantage,” said Zilliant CEO Pascal Yammine. “We feel we’re the perfect fit to help them manage all the possible configurations of equipment and the varying rules of sales channels in different markets and optimize their approach to pricing.”

About Zilliant

Zilliant helps businesses put pricing at the heart of their business by managing the entire pricing lifecycle. Zilliant’s data science, cloud-native software and passion for customer success deliver the highest ROI, fastest time to value and highest customer satisfaction. Learn more about how Zilliant helps businesses unlock the full power of pricing at zilliant.com.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio, including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting®, and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.###