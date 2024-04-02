Roy Rogers Restaurants Signs Lease for Third Leesburg, Virginia Location

LEESBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roy Rogers Restaurants® proudly announces the signing of a lease for its newest location in Leesburg, Virginia. Set to open in late 2025, this eagerly awaited expansion will signify the chain's third venture in Loudoun County, one of Northern Virginia’s strongest retail, commercial and residential markets.

Located within “The Shops at Russell Branch”, a vibrant 62,000 square foot neighborhood shopping center anchored by Lowe’s and grocery store, Aldi, the new store is strategically positioned at the busiest intersections in Leesburg – Route 7, Battlefield Parkway and Russell Branch Parkway, a confluence of over 100,000 vehicles per day.

“This is a terrific opportunity to expand our reach to new businesses and homes emerging in a rapidly growing submarket. Russell Branch is convenient to these new customers and complements our current restaurants serving the downtown historic district,” said Co-President of Roy Rogers Restaurants, Jim Plamondon. “The Roy's brand has fostered deep community ties in Leesburg for over 40 years and the town’s support has been truly inspiring.”

The new location is a slimmed down 2,800 square foot, drive thru prototype, placed amongst a complementary mix of retail, restaurants and convenient service stores developed by the Peterson Companies. Peterson Companies will team with Roy Rogers in obtaining necessary municipal planning approvals over the next 18 months.

For more information on franchise opportunities with Roy Rogers, visit www.royrogersrestaurants.com.

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants:

Based in Frederick, Md., Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers – and for its famous Fixin’s Bar®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces. Information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Founded in 1968, Roy Rogers currently consists of 24 company-owned restaurants and 16 franchise restaurants in six states. Qualified franchise investors are now being sought to develop the beloved brand. Franchise information can be found at https://www.roysfranchising.com/ or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at jbriglia@royrogersrestaurants.com or (240) 405-6205.