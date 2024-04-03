ADDING and REPLACING Roy Rogers Restaurants Signs Lease for Third Leesburg, Virginia Location

LEESBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insert after second paragraph of release issued April 2, 2024, at 8:50 am ET: Quote from Kimli Cross. Add after last paragraph of release issued April 2, 2024, at 8:50 am ET: About Peterson Companies boilerplate text.

The updated release reads:

ROY ROGERS RESTAURANTS SIGNS LEASE FOR THIRD LEESBURG, VIRGINIA LOCATION

Iconic Quick-Service Chain Expands Presence at The Shops at Russell Branch

Roy Rogers Restaurants® proudly announces the signing of a lease for its newest location in Leesburg, Virginia. Set to open in late 2025, this eagerly awaited expansion will signify the chain's third venture in Loudoun County, one of Northern Virginia’s strongest retail, commercial and residential markets.

Located within “The Shops at Russell Branch”, a vibrant 62,000 square foot neighborhood shopping center anchored by Lowe’s and grocery store, Aldi, the new store is strategically positioned at the busiest intersections in Leesburg – Route 7, Battlefield Parkway and Russell Branch Parkway, a confluence of over 100,000 vehicles per day.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Roy Rogers Restaurants to The Shops at Russell Branch, offering both residents and visitors a taste of tradition,” said Kimli Cross, Vice President, Leasing with Peterson Companies. “Roy Rogers’ decision to join The Shops at Russell Branch underscores the appeal of the center’s prime location and exceptional demographics. We look forward to partnering with them to bring their renowned brand to our portfolio and the local community.”

The new location is a slimmed down 2,800 square foot, drive thru prototype, placed amongst a complementary mix of retail, restaurants and convenient service stores developed by the Peterson Companies. Peterson Companies will team with Roy Rogers in obtaining necessary municipal planning approvals over the next 18 months.

"This is a terrific opportunity to expand our reach to new businesses and homes emerging in a rapidly growing submarket. Russell Branch is convenient to these new customers and complements our current restaurants serving the downtown historic district,” said Co-President of Roy Rogers Restaurants, Jim Plamondon. “The Roy's brand has fostered deep community ties in Leesburg for over 40 years and the town’s support has been truly inspiring.”

For more information on franchise opportunities with Roy Rogers, visit www.royrogersrestaurants.com.

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants:

Based in Frederick, Md., Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers – and for its famous Fixin’s Bar®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces. Information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Founded in 1968, Roy Rogers currently consists of 24 company-owned restaurants and 16 franchise restaurants in six states. Qualified franchise investors are now being sought to develop the beloved brand. Franchise information can be found at https://www.roysfranchising.com/ or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at jbriglia@royrogersrestaurants.com or (240) 405-6205.

About Peterson Companies

As one of the largest privately-owned real estate development companies in the DC region, Peterson Companies consistently delivers some of the area’s most exciting mixed-use retail, residential and commercial destinations. Over the past 59 years, Peterson has created such exceptional landmarks as National Harbor, Downtown Silver Spring, Fair Lakes, and Fairfax Corner. With a proven ability to move quickly on opportunities to reshape and enhance local communities, the company creates vibrant residential and business districts that benefit all who live and work in our region. For more information about the Peterson Companies, please visit www.petersoncos.com