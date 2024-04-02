Lotus Weight Loss & Wellness Achieves 30% Increase in Patient Visits with eClinicalWorks EHR and healow Patient Engagement Solutions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Lotus Weight Loss & Wellness is successfully utilizing eClinicalWorks EHR and healow® Open Access® for online appointment bookings. The practice reports a 30% increase in new patient visits, improving patient satisfaction and operational efficiency through a simplified online appointment booking solution.

Lotus Weight Loss and Wellness is a Kentucky-based telehealth clinic providing medically supervised, comprehensive weight loss programs designed to enhance clients' overall health. The practice offers a highly individualized holistic approach to weight loss, incorporating customized nutrition plans, personalized exercise regimens, and emotional support.

By implementing healow Open Access, the practice empowers patients to secure appointments conveniently with seamless communication and timely assistance. Lotus Weight Loss and Wellness uses healow Open Access as its primary scheduling solution, enabling the practice to:

Improve online visibility and experience by allowing patients to book appointments at their convenience.

Improve patient engagement through self-scheduling and reducing no-shows.

treamline scheduling workflows, reduce burnout, and accelerate operation efficiency.

“Before using healow, all our scheduling processes had to be completed manually. Our patients can now directly manage their appointment schedules through a user-friendly and flexible system,” says Tara Roberts, executive, leadership team at Lotus Weight Loss and Wellness. “eClinicalWorks automatically updates all changes in patient appointments within the system. As a telehealth practice, solutions that simplify the patient interaction with us are key to a positive patient experience.”

Founded in November 2023, Lotus Weight Loss and Wellness LLC is a women-owned startup telehealth clinic dedicated to helping clients embark on a transformative journey towards a healthier, happier, and more balanced life. Their team of experienced and compassionate professionals is committed to providing personalized weight loss and wellness solutions that cater to an individual’s unique needs and goals. For more information, visit https://www.lotusweightlossandwellness.com/

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at https://plus.healow.com/