First Fertility Partners with Fertility & Surgical Associates of California, expanding its nationwide footprint into Southern California

ROCKY HILL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Fertility, one of the largest fertility networks in the United States is proud to announce that Fertility & Surgical Associates of California, a fertility practice internationally recognized as a leader in advanced fertility treatment, has joined the First Fertility network. This partnership expands the First Fertility footprint into Southern California, adding three locations in Thousand Oaks, Encino and Santa Monica, featuring four double-board certified fertility specialist physicians: Richard Buyalos, MD; Gary Hubert, MD; Holly Mehr, MD; and Mousa Shamonki, MD.

By offering the ideal combination of medical expertise and a personalized patient experience every step of the way, the addition of Fertility & Surgical Associates of California (FSAC) to the First Fertility family of centers furthers the First Fertility vision to exceed the standard of fertility care in every community that we serve. “As CEO, I'm thrilled to welcome this outstanding team of physicians and staff to First Fertility,” said Cara Reymann, CEO of First Fertility. “This partnership represents not just a strategic alliance, but a commitment to advancing reproductive healthcare. Together, we will redefine possibilities, empower families, and pioneer new frontiers in fertility medicine.”

“The physicians and our entire team at FSAC are delighted to join First Fertility and become an integral partner in an elite network providing state-of-the-art reproductive healthcare,” shared the FSAC physician team.

About Fertility & Surgical Associates of California

Using the ideal combination of medical expertise, advanced technology, caring compassion, and convenient access, Fertility & Surgical Associates of California (FSAC) has helped deliver dreams for over 25 years. FSAC creates families using the most current, advanced, and effective diagnostic tools and treatments paired with a warm, supportive environment that welcomes people from around the world experiencing fertility challenges at our three California locations in Thousand Oaks, Encino and Santa Monica. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, please visit fertilityassociates.com or call 805-778-1122.

About First Fertility

First Fertility offers comprehensive and customized care for patients hoping to grow their families. We not only invest in reproductive endocrinology practices nationwide, but we also build strategic partnerships that put the focus on what matters most: taking care of patients. First Fertility has 40 locations in North America, serving patients in 14 states, including Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Learn more at firstfertility.com.