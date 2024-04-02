Conduent Transportation Renews Contract with NJ TRANSIT to Maintain and Drive Continued Upgrades of Fare Collection System

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduent Transportation, a global provider of smart mobility technology solutions and business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced it received a 5-year contract renewal from NJ TRANSIT to continue implementation and upgrades of a contactless fare collection system for customers. Under the new contract, which builds on a relationship of more than 30 years with NJ TRANSIT, Conduent will also provide maintenance of various hardware and software systems, including ticket vending machines and on-board validators.

Last fall, under the previous contract, Conduent implemented a new “Tap & Ride” payment option for NJ TRANSIT, allowing New Jersey bus and light rail customers to use contactless credit and debit cards. The system is currently usable with existing validators on buses and at light rail stations. Additional ticket types, including Google and Apple payment options, are being made available.

NJ TRANSIT is the nation’s largest statewide public transportation system and third largest transit system. It provides more than 925,000 weekday trips on 263 bus routes, three light rail lines, 12 commuter rail lines and Access Link paratransit service. It links major points in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia.

“The convenience of digital, contactless payments is transforming how we purchase, pay and get paid in every aspect of our lives, and we’re excited to continue helping our clients extend these benefits to their riders,” said Adam Appleby, President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “As an industry leader in transportation technologies and innovation, we’re proud to help make mobility easier, more efficient and more enjoyable for transit agencies and their customers worldwide.”

SEPTA Contactless Payments

In nearby Philadelphia, under a separate contract, Conduent also recently implemented for SEPTA (the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) contactless payment options on transit, including buses, subways and trolleys. Customers can now easily tap their credit and debit cards or use mobile payment apps such as Apple Pay or Google Pay at turnstiles and fare boxes. These capabilities will be extended to all SEPTA modes when they launch on Regional Rail lines in 2024.

SEPTA is one of the largest transit systems in the country, serving five counties in the Greater Philadelphia area and connecting to Delaware and New Jersey transit systems. It operates across six transportation modes and has 2,800 vehicles in service, 285 subway and rail stations, plus 13,000 bus and trolley stops.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of streamlined, high-volume mobility services and solutions, spanning road usage charging and advanced transit systems, that enhance the services provided by transportation agencies to benefit the citizens who use them. For over 50 years, the company has helped clients advance transportation solutions in more than 20 countries.

