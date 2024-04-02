Pantheon Vision Secures a Second Tranche of $1.8 Million to Advance Bioengineered Corneal Implants

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pantheon Vision, a pre-clinical stage medical device company developing bioengineered corneal implants to eliminate corneal blindness, announced the closing of $1.8 million in a second tranche from KeraLink International (KLI). This comes on the heels of a previous $2.5 million investment from last year, also from KLI, bringing the total funding to $4.3 million. The funds will be used to advance Pantheon Vision’s development of bioengineered corneal implants to reduce reliance on donated corneal tissue.

“Corneal blindness affects over 13 million people worldwide but unfortunately has limited long-term solutions available, especially in underdeveloped countries,” said Douglas J. Furlong, Esq. Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, KLI. “Pantheon Vision’s approach to alternative solutions for corneal transplants is directly aligned with our mission and we are proud to support those efforts.”

Pantheon Vision is creating bioengineered corneal implants to raise the standard of eye care globally and reduce reliance on donated corneal tissue, which is often unavailable in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The company will engage the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming months to guide plans for global product development.

“The additional funding from KLI positions Pantheon Vision to advance our bioengineered corneal implants to treat corneal blindness,” said John Sheets, President and CEO, Pantheon Vision. “We are grateful for the support from KLI, which shares our passion for finding alternative solutions for curing corneal blindness globally.”

About KeraLink International

KeraLink International, Inc. (KLI) is a forward-thinking and innovative non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization driven by empathy and compassion. Fueled by generous support from our donors and investors, KLI is solely focused on eradicating corneal blindness and ensuring the right to sight for people in low- and middle-income countries where corneal blindness persists. We are accelerating a “see change” of innovation by supporting the discovery, development, and deployment of revolutionary yet sustainable and affordable technology solutions to improve corneal health. Learn more at www.KeraLink.org.

About Pantheon Vision

Pantheon Vision is an early-stage biotech company developing bioengineered corneal implants to improve corneal procedures and reduce the reliance on donor tissue to address corneal blindness in emerging and developed markets. The company was formed and received initial funding from KeraLink International to pursue its mission of eradicating corneal blindness globally, with a focus on LMICs. For more information, please visit pantheonvision.com or visit LinkedIn.