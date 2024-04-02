"Original Shark" Kevin Harrington Brings His Star Power to OriginClear Crowdfunding Campaign.

"Water is our most precious commodity and yet in many places, we could run out of water in just 25 years. I'm excited to be helping to roll out a real solution, which puts the responsibility on industry and agriculture for cleaning the water they use. They win, and the rest of us get better and more abundant water while averting this disaster. Water has the unique distinction of being both the world's most vital asset and in my view, holds the potential to become the largest wealth creation opportunity of our lifetime.” Kevin Harrington (Graphic: OriginClear)

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OriginClear, Inc. (OTC Other: OCLN), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, today announced that it will further its strategic partnership with Kevin Harrington, an original “shark” on the hit TV show Shark Tank, and co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur’s Organization, to bring critical global attention to OriginClear's crowdfunding campaign, now in a preview invitational stage. Interested investors can go to https://offer.originclear.com/reserve and make a non-binding indication of interest and register to receive updates.

“Water is our most precious commodity and yet in many places, we could run out of water in just 25 years,” said Kevin Harrington, a key addition to OriginClear's Board of Advisors. “I'm excited to be helping to roll out a real solution, which puts the responsibility on industry and agriculture for cleaning the water they use. They win, and the rest of us get better and more abundant water while averting this disaster.”

Harrington added, “OriginClear has built Water On Demand™, a disruptive water business, which provides end to end solutions and financing for water projects. OriginClear’s subsidiary Water On Demand, Inc. (WODI) combines project financing, a veteran engineering company, and downsized ‘pod’ technology, all to serve the new breed of treat-in-place commercial water recycling and treatment systems. Investors can benefit from OriginClear’s current majority ownership in WODI, while also helping to build future world class companies. Water has the unique distinction of being both the world's most vital asset and in my view, holds the potential to become the largest wealth creation opportunity of our lifetime.”

In October of 2023, WODI announced the signing of a Business Combination with Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ-FRLA) which contemplates the merger of WODI with and into FRLA.

FRLA is a blank check company incorporated in February 2021 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

FRLA is a “shell company” as defined under the Exchange Act of 1934 as amended, because it has no operations and nominal assets consisting almost entirely of cash. FRLA will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial business combination, at the earliest. To date, FRLA’s efforts have been limited to organizational activities and activities related to its initial public offering as well as the search for a prospective business combination target.

About OriginClear

Once a government monopoly, the business of treating and reusing sewage water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating-in-place, enabling large-scale recycling while also responding to the challenge of water scarcity and climate change. OriginClear’s approach is dramatically simple: support that new trend and open the door to everyday investors. Get live weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo.

Potential investors who are interested in investing in OriginClear can learn more at https://offer.originclear.com/reserve and can make a non-binding indication of interest and register to receive updates.

ORIGINCLEAR IS “TESTING THE WATERS” UNDER REGULATION A OF THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933. THIS PROCESS ALLOWS COMPANIES TO DETERMINE WHETHER THERE MAY BE INTEREST IN AN EVENTUAL OFFERING OF ITS SECURITIES. ORIGINCLEAR IS NOT UNDER ANY OBLIGATION TO MAKE AN OFFERING UNDER REGULATION A. IT MAY CHOOSE TO MAKE AN OFFERING TO SOME, BUT NOT ALL, INVESTORS INTERESTED IN INVESTING, AND THAT OFFERING MAY NOT BE MADE UNDER REGULATION A. IF THE COMPANY DOES PROCEED WITH AN OFFERING, IT CAN ONLY DO SO AFTER IT HAS FILED AN OFFERING STATEMENT WITH THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC) AND THE SEC HAS “QUALIFIED” THE OFFERING STATEMENT. THE INFORMATION IN THAT OFFERING STATEMENT WILL BE MORE COMPLETE THAN THE INFORMATION THE COMPANY HAS CURRENTLY PROVIDED, AND COULD DIFFER IN MATERIAL WAYS. INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD READ ALL DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC BEFORE INVESTING.

NO MONEY OR OTHER CONSIDERATION IS BEING SOLICITED, AND IF SENT IN RESPONSE, WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

NO OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES CAN BE ACCEPTED AND NO PART OF THE PURCHASE PRICE CAN BE RECEIVED UNTIL THE OFFERING STATEMENT FILED BY ORIGINCLEAR WITH THE SEC HAS BEEN QUALIFIED BY THE SEC. ANY SUCH OFFER MAY BE WITHDRAWN OR REVOKED, WITHOUT OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND, AT ANY TIME BEFORE NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE GIVEN AFTER THE DATE OF QUALIFICATION.

AN INDICATION OF INTEREST INVOLVES NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND.

For more information, visit the company’s website: https://www.originclear.com/

