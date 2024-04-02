Winchester® to Begin Construction on New Facility to Manufacture Next Generation Squad Weapon Ammunition

EAST ALTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Winchester has been awarded a contract for the construction of the Next Generation Squad Weapon – Ammunition (NGSW-A) manufacturing facility at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant (LCAAP). The project will be the first new manufacturing facility built at LCAAP in decades.

The new manufacturing facility will provide safe, reliable, and advanced NGSW-A to the Joint Warfighter. Winchester will manage all aspects of the construction process, which is projected to start in the second quarter of 2024.

“ A dedicated team of Winchester experts have been working on this project in collaboration with the U.S. Government and other industry stakeholders to design a state-of-the-art, small caliber ammunition manufacturing facility,” said Brett Flaugher, president of Winchester Ammunition. “ This new facility will ultimately employ hundreds and utilize innovative and transformational small caliber ammunition manufacturing and safety processes.”

Winchester continues to partner with the U.S. Army to bring transformational technology and capabilities to LCAAP, as the NGSW-A manufacturing facility award comes on the heels of the recent award from the U.S. Army to stand up manufacturing capabilities for .50 Caliber Saboted Light Armor Penetrator (SLAP), which will be ready for production in 2024.

Winchester is the largest supplier of small caliber ammunition to the U.S. military, providing advanced small caliber capabilities to the American Warfighter with manufacturing and engineering expertise. The Winchester legacy in support of the U.S. military runs deep, dating back to early 1900s.

