Distinguished Programs Partners with Higginbotham as the Preferred Insurance Provider for the Texas Association of Museums. (Photo: Business Wire)

Distinguished Programs Partners with Higginbotham as the Preferred Insurance Provider for the Texas Association of Museums. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Distinguished Programs (“Distinguished”), a leading insurance program manager, is excited to announce a new partnership agreement with Higginbotham to act as the preferred provider for the Texas Association of Museums (“TAM”). This alliance marks a dedicated effort to craft tailor-made insurance solutions for museums in Texas.

In this collaborative endeavor, Distinguished and Higginbotham will work closely to provide specialized museum coverage along with an exclusive discount for TAM members.

Higginbotham Executive Vice President and Fine Arts/Special Collections Practice Leader Joy Simpson has a personal affinity for museums. “As a six-year veteran of TAM conferences, I’m thrilled to bring this partnership to the Texas museum community. Beyond my professional life, the protection and preservation of fine art and historic objects is near to my heart; my husband and I can regularly be found at local museums. Higginbotham’s partnership with Distinguished will help museums, large and small, to obtain solid coverage at an affordable price so they can continue enriching the lives of patrons like me.”

"We are excited to be working alongside Higginbotham to serve the insurance needs of Texas museums," stated Patrick Drummond, President of Distinguished’s Fine Art & Collectibles. "Our collaboration with Higginbotham amplifies our ability to provide bespoke insurance offerings, ensuring Texas museums have the protection they need to preserve their legacies."

TAM aims to establish itself as the benchmark among regional associations by cultivating an inclusive, professional atmosphere. It strives to empower museums to create top-tier, meaningful programming, cultivate skilled staff, and build robust infrastructures that enable them to captivate and transform their audiences.

The Distinguished Fine Art & Collectibles program, in collaboration with Higginbotham, offers steadfast support to museums nationwide. Our comprehensive insurance coverage protects exhibits and treasures globally, including owned collections, loaned objects, outdoor installations, and art libraries. Additionally, our policies include art transit insurance for comprehensive protection during transportation. With Distinguished, museums have a trusted partner dedicated to safeguarding their invaluable assets, enabling them to focus on preserving and sharing cultural heritage.

Additionally, Distinguished and Higginbotham will be attending the TAM conference from April 14th to 17th to introduce their partnership and address inquiries regarding tailored insurance solutions for museums.

Please contact Joy Simpson, Executive Vice President at Higginbotham at jsimpson@higginbotham.com for more information.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Environmental & Construction Professional, Fine Art and Collectibles, Executive Lines, Inland Marine, Real Estate & Builder’s Risk, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1995, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. Visit distinguished.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR/employee benefits services. The employee-owned firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue today as the nation’s 21st largest independent insurance brokerage. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Higginbotham serves businesses and individuals through locations across the nation. The firm specializes in tailoring programs to meet each client’s unique needs, and in standing by those programs with their Day Two Services®, which provide proactive customer support through the life of each policy.

Higginbotham is a values-driven firm that strives to be family to employees, accountable to clients, teammates to carriers, and generous to communities. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.