Oakview Dermatology Selects FluentStream’s Business Communication Services to Support Its Nine Locations

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oakview Dermatology has chosen FluentStream to provide business communication services for its nine office locations in Ohio and South Carolina. The growing medical practice selected FluentStream for its advanced yet flexible communications functionality, call center capabilities, insightful data analytics, and ability to enable remote work seamlessly. As a result, Oakview has realized significant operational efficiencies and improvements in its patient experience.

Serving more than 100,000 patients, Oakview is committed to ensuring a consistently positive customer journey and wanted more actionable data to inform decisions related to its patient experience. Oakview also required a more adaptable communications platform to support an outsourced call center and remote work. FluentStream’s call center capabilities, including ensuring HIPAA compliance, now enable Oakview to outsource most of its call center operations to better service its nearly 10,000 patient calls per month. FluentSream’s analytics and training capabilities also give Oakview quantitative data about its customer service to make more informed business decisions.

With FluentStream’s easy-to-use platform and FluentStream Mobile, an app that allows employees to use their personal phones to call, text, and access features such as extension dialing and call forwarding from their work extension, administrative staff has gained a more flexible work environment. Among its capabilities, Oakview especially values the FluentStream WebPhone that gives employees access to talk, text, and voicemail functionality from their browser, transforming their laptop into a mobile office. Enabling remote work has expanded Oakview's talent pool by enabling recruitment based on expertise rather than geographical location.

“FluentStream’s communication services have enabled Oakview to modernize how we operate,” said Mike Croft, director of nonclinical operations at Oakview Dermatology. “From interoffice communication to our call center capabilities and our patient experience, FluentStream’s services have helped us make more informed business decisions that enable us to operate more efficiently and better serve our patients and our employees.”

“Oakview Dermatology has done an admirable job improving their patient experience by leveraging our cloud-native communications platform and award-winning customer service,” said Cass Gilmore, CEO of FluentStream. “We are proud to power their patient interactions and support their continued growth.”

Established in 2008, Oakview Dermatology specializes in providing comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology services, including Mohs Micrographic Surgery (MOHS). With a commitment to meeting patient needs, Oakview has grown to encompass nine locations across Ohio and South Carolina, and today serves more than 100,000 patients. Oakview’s team of 120 staff members caters to patients of all ages, offering personalized medical care and guidance on maintaining optimal health. For more information, visit https://www.oakviewderm.com/.

FluentStream is a cloud communications company that simplifies and automates how small to medium-sized businesses communicate with their customers. FluentStream enables service, sales and other professionals to deliver an exceptional customer experience from any device or location. Inc. 5000 has recognized FluentStream as one of the fastest-growing private companies for six consecutive years, and BuiltIn named FluentStream one of the best places to work. For more information, visit www.fluentstream.com and connect on LinkedIn.