USIC Becomes Official Partner of the U.S. Army’s Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USIC, LLC (“USIC”), the leader in underground utility damage prevention, became an official partner of the U.S. Army’s Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program, which provides America’s soldiers with an opportunity to serve their country while they prepare for their future, at a signing ceremony conducted by the Indiana Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion at USIC’s corporate headquarters. As a PaYS Partner, USIC guarantees soldiers an interview and possible employment following the fulfillment of their commitment to the Army.

“The partnership between USIC and the U.S. Army not only benefits the brave men and women transitioning from the Army to civilian life, but also underscores the long-term efforts of the U.S. Army to cultivate strong professional relationships with businesses,” said Antonio Johnson, PaYS Program Manager. “We commend USIC for their dedication to supporting our servicemen and women, and we look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on the professional growth of our soldiers."

“USIC is honored to serve as a PaYS Program Partner, working alongside Army recruiters and mentoring soldiers as they transition to civilian employment,” TJ Martin, USIC Senior Manager of Military Recruiting, stated. “We are committed to providing meaningful career opportunities, development, and support to military veterans, who comprise nearly 10% of the USIC workforce. The skills and experience gained in the military align with USIC’s mission of protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure and ensuring public safety. I want to thank the Indiana Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion for the opportunity to commence USIC’s PaYS Program partnership with today’s signing ceremony.”

USIC has been recognized for its commitment to veterans with the Military Friendly® Employer Award – Silver Distinction, VETS Indexes’ 3 Star Employer designation, Military Times Best for Vets Employer ranking, and DAV Patriot Employer designation. In addition to the PaYS Program, USIC partners with a number of organizations committed to supporting veterans in their search for a meaningful civilian career, including the U.S. Department of Labor Veterans’ Employment and Training Service, the USO Pathfinder® Transition Program, the U.S. Defense Department’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, the American Legion, the Center for Energy Workforce Development – Troops to Energy, The U.S. Army Reserve Private Public Partnership (P3), and INVETS.

To learn more about the PaYS Program, visit www.armypays.com. To learn more about USIC’s commitment to recruiting and supporting veterans in their search for a meaningful civilian career, visit www.usicllc.com/careers/military/.

About USIC

USIC is America’s largest provider of underground utility damage prevention services with operations in 48 states and corporate headquarters located in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company, which serves more than 1,400 telecommunication, electric, gas, water, and sewer utilities, as well as municipalities, performs over 84 million locates each year. Additionally, USIC provides a range of advanced utility services and solutions performed by its affiliate companies, Blood Hound, Reconn Utility Services, and On Target Utility Services.