Biological Dynamics Announces Expanding Adoption of ExoVerita™ Pro Under Early Access Program

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biological Dynamics, Inc., a leader in exosome technology, today announced that Hoag has joined the growing list of customers adopting Biological Dynamics’ ExoVerita Pro instrument, a cost-efficient, automated exosomal enrichment platform. ExoVerita Pro supports exosome-based research efforts, helping to accelerate early disease detection, determine therapeutic response, and more.

“Research has shown that exosomes carry important information about human health, but studying them has proven challenging,” said Paul R. Billings, MD, Ph.D., CEO and Chairman of Biological Dynamics. “Providing scientists with a more reliable, rapid, and easy-to-use option for capturing exosomes is paving the way for the era of exosomes and extracellular vesicle (EV) research, allowing researchers and translational scientists in academia and industry to develop solutions to help patients live longer and healthier lives.”

Exosomes are ubiquitous in the human body, can be identified in different biological fluids, and can be measured at any time. Isolating exosomes using older methods, such as ultracentrifugation and column purification, is a time-consuming process that delivers low yield and purity, among other challenges. Biological Dynamics’ ExoVerita platform offers an automated workflow that delivers samples with high yield, purity, and reproducibility. The proprietary technology leverages AC Electrokinetics (ACE) technology for successfully detecting and recovering exosomes from biofluids such as whole blood, plasma, and serum.

“Hoag’s reputation as a national center of excellence in research has been achieved by hiring the best and brightest researchers and providing them access to innovative and beneficial technologies such as Biological Dynamics’ ExoVerita Pro,” said Michael J. Demeure, MD, Program Director of Precision Medicine and Otis Healy Family Endowed Chair in Applied Genomics at Hoag. “The opportunity to be one of the first users of ExoVerita Pro underscores our commitment to furthering clinical understanding of cancer and other diseases by employing the latest technologies to accelerate biomarker discovery.”

Following exosome enrichment with ExoVerita Pro, the collected material can be used for experiments, including DNA amplification and sequencing, RNA analysis, and measurement of exosome protein concentration. The resulting information can accelerate understanding of the effectiveness of new drugs under development, enable the development of assays for disease diagnosis and prognosis, and many other applications.

Biological Dynamics will showcase ExoVerita Pro in Booth #4340 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego, Calif., April 5-10.

About Biological Dynamics

Biological Dynamics, Inc. is committed to improving global health outcomes by developing cutting-edge exosome enrichment technologies that enable advanced diagnostics. Our patented ExoVerita™ platform delivers a simple and automated workflow that leverages the company’s proprietary Alternating Current Electrokinetic (ACE) technology to reliably and rapidly enrich for exosomes, powering highly sensitive insights into some of the most challenging diseases.

To learn more, visit www.BiologicalDynamics.com

About Hoag

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 16 urgent care facilities, 11 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, spine, women’s health, and orthopedics through Hoag’s affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.