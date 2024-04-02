Prove Identity Partners with BetMGM to Elevate Security and Enhance Sports Betting Experience for March College Basketball

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prove Identity, Inc. ("Prove"), the global leader in digital identity, today announced a strategic partnership with BetMGM, a sports betting and iGaming leader, to enhance the security and user experience for BetMGM customers through the cutting-edge Prove Pre-Fill® identity solution. Prove Pre-Fill® accelerates digital consumer onboarding by up to 79% and is used by more than 1,000 businesses globally across diversified industries, including 9 of the top 10 banks. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Prove’s journey towards providing seamless and secure digital sports betting and casino services in the U.S. states where BetMGM operates, pending regulatory approval.

“BetMGM is an innovator in the space, always looking to find new and compelling ways to improve the online gaming experience,” said Tom Hill, Director of Digital Identity and Head of Sports Betting and iGaming at Prove. “Prove Pre-Fill® is the latest example of that and allows customers to get access to the content they desire faster than ever before through the identity verification process, enabling them to take full advantage of BetMGM’s vast product offerings.”

“We’re committed to providing customers with a seamless and secure sports betting experience, and our partnership with Prove is a testament to that safe bet,” said Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO. “Prove Pre-Fill® adds an extra layer of security, reduces sign-up abandonment, and improves the overall user experience by streamlining the identity verification and authentication processes. Users can now enjoy the BetMGM sports betting and casino experience faster and with greater peace of mind.”

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Streamlining User Onboarding: Prove Pre-Fill® technology will revolutionize the onboarding process for BetMGM users, minimizing sign-up abandonment rates. By simplifying and expediting account creation, BetMGM aims to provide a frictionless experience from the start.

Preventing Bonus and Promotion Abuse: Prove's solutions will be crucial in preventing rampant bonus and promotion abuse – for example, using the same bonus code multiple times normally intended for only first-time users – within the BetMGM digital sports betting and casino platforms. This ensures a fair and secure user environment, fostering a trustworthy and enjoyable gaming experience.

About Prove Identity, Inc. ("Prove"):

As the world moves to a mobile-first economy, businesses need to modernize how they acquire, engage with, and enable consumers. Prove’s phone-centric identity tokenization and passive cryptographic authentication solutions reduce friction, enhance security and privacy across all digital channels, and accelerate revenues while reducing operating expenses and fraud losses. Over 1,000 enterprise customers use Prove’s platform to process 20 billion customer requests annually across industries, including banking, lending, healthcare, gaming, crypto, e-commerce, marketplaces, and payments. For the latest updates from Prove, follow us on LinkedIn.

About BetMGM:

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino, and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.betmgminc.com.