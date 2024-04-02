Kinaxis Welcomes New Solution Extension Partner Elixum

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), the leading provider of supply chain management solutions, welcomes its newest Solution Extension (SolEx) partner Elixum to the Kinaxis partner ecosystem. Now integrated with Kinaxis, the company’s Supply Chain Avatar® solution will empower companies with new advanced AI-driven supply chain orchestration capabilities to make real time decisions at unprecedented speed.

“We are very excited to be an important partner of Kinaxis and their customers,” said Bastian Kunze, chief revenue officer at Elixum. “Our solution helps companies make and execute the best decisions in real time and will seamlessly extend into Kinaxis’ already robust RapidResponse platform.”

Kinaxis offers a wide range of applications supporting end-to-end supply chain orchestration; Supply Chain Avatar furthers Kinaxis’ ability to break down barriers and help users easily understand the impact of planning strategies across their entire supply chain.

“Our partners are selected based on trust and the value they bring to our customers,” said Conrad Mandala, senior vice president, global partner organization at Kinaxis. “We are thrilled to welcome Elixum to our program, and we look forward to providing our customers even more with Supply Chain Avatar.”

The Kinaxis PartnerLink program – which includes System Integrators, Cloud partners, Solution Extension partners and Value Added Resellers – is a robust ecosystem of organizations who share a belief in the power of end-to-end supply chain orchestration as a means to accelerate strategic transformation and optimize global supply chains.

To learn more about Kinaxis and its partners, please visit kinaxis.com/partners.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain management. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Elixum

Elixum marks a new era in operations and supply chain management. With Supply Chain Avatar®, we unite next-generation Advanced Planning & Scheduling capabilities with an AI-powered cognitive engine, enabling decision support and automation at an unprecedented level of performance - for all planning levels, processes, and decision tiers. Avatar empowers to build, plan, simulate, and optimize resilient and sustainable supply chain networks in a fully integrated, collaborative, and visualized way. The flexible and composable cloud-native applications allow you to make and execute real-time decisions based on valuable scenarios. www.elixum.com

Source: Kinaxis Inc.