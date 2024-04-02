Invenra Inc. Announces a Strategic Collaboration with Catalent to Co-Discover Novel Bispecific ADCs

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invenra Inc., an innovative leader in bispecific antibody technology, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Catalent, a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in innovative drug development solutions. The collaboration will harness the combined expertise and proprietary technologies of Invenra and Catalent to co-discover novel bispecific antibody-drug conjugates.

Dr. Roland Green, CEO of Invenra, remarks, “We are excited to collaborate with the innovative team at Catalent’s Redwood Bioscience subsidiary. We believe that the combination of Invenra’s B-Body bispecific antibody platform with Catalent's SMARTag® ADC expertise has the potential to unlock synergies and accelerate the development of next-generation cancer therapeutics.”

Both companies share a commitment to developing novel therapeutic solutions with the potential to make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients.

About Invenra Inc:

Driven by our mission to deliver groundbreaking therapies to patients worldwide and a commitment to innovation and excellence, Invenra is a leading bispecific antibody technology company. Our proprietary B-Body® platform offers profound advantages in discovery, manufacturing, and formulation, along with true "Plug & Play" performance, enabling rapid engineering of therapeutics. Our extensive portfolio of wholly owned and partnered molecules includes first and best-in-class bispecifics, making us a pioneer in therapeutic innovation.