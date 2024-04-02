DocGo Becomes Official Partner of New York City Football Club

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New York City FC and DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading global provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, today announced a new partnership, making Ambulnz by DocGo an Official Partner of New York City FC. Together, the two organizations will work collaboratively to empower healthier lives through soccer.

As part of the partnership, Ambulnz will provide event medical services at New York City FC events and community initiatives. Ambulnz's brand will also be featured in-stadium at New York City FC’s Major League Soccer (MLS) home matches throughout the season.

"As a premier provider of medical care for the NY Mets, Citi Field, the Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center, Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Shepperton Studios in the UK and additional partners, we are pleased to work with New York City FC,” said Stan Gitin, SVP of Operations at DocGo. “New York City FC is setting the standard of excellence for soccer in our hometown of New York City, and this collaboration further highlights our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality medical care for players and fans alike.”

About New York City FC

New York City FC is an American professional soccer team that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the Eastern Conference of the League. It was announced as the League's 20th franchise on May 21, 2013 and is the first and only MLS club located within the five boroughs of New York City. New York City FC kicked off its inaugural MLS season in March 2015 and is majority owned by City Football Group (CFG). In 2021, New York City FC won MLS Cup in the Club's first ever appearance, becoming the first professional sports franchise based in New York to win a championship in a decade. In 2022, New York City FC added to its trophy cabinet by winning the Campeones Cup, the annual clash between the champions of MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

New York City FC’s affiliate team, New York City FC II, plays in MLS NEXT Pro, a professional soccer league that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT, the youth academies associated with MLS, through to MLS, the top U.S. domestic league. New York City FC II plays their home matches in Belson Stadium at St. John’s University in Queens, NY.

New York City FC’s Academy currently features teams from the U-12 to U-18 age groups and became the first Academy in the country to win back-to-back national titles at the U-19 level. New York City FC proudly supports City in the Community (CITC) foundation to use the power of soccer to uplift communities. One of the programs, New York City Soccer Initiative (NYCSI), is a first-of-its-kind public-private community partnership to open 50 mini-soccer pitches in NYC neighborhoods in five years. In 2021, NYCSI opened its 50th pitch and committed to install 26 more mini-pitches across NYC in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ which will be hosted across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo is helping to reshape the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly accessible care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s proprietary technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.