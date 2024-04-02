AGL Credit Management announces the launch of AGL Private Credit Platform and exclusive Cooperation Agreement with Barclays

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AGL Credit Management LP (“AGL” or the “Company”), a premier investment manager specializing solely on corporate credit strategies, and Barclays Plc (“Barclays”), a global Investment Bank, today announced an exclusive Cooperation Agreement and the launch of a new private credit investment platform, AGL Private Credit ("AGL PC").

AGL PC combines AGL’s established credit competency with proprietary access to Barclays’ leading leveraged finance and investment banking origination capabilities through a long-term Cooperation Agreement. The platform will focus on directly originated senior secured loans to large corporate borrowers and will seek to capitalize on an attractive and growing opportunity at the convergence of the private credit, broadly syndicated loan and high yield bond markets. AGL PC will operate as an independent manager, with complete control over origination, asset selection, portfolio construction and portfolio management; while having exclusive access to Barclays deal flow, as well as the ability to originate transactions directly. The platform has received an anchor commitment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA").

AGL Founder, CEO and CIO Peter Gleysteen said, “We have the remarkable opportunity to combine our firm’s deep capabilities in corporate credit investing with access to Barclays’ strong origination, sector and advisory expertise to form a leading private credit platform. As the traditional leveraged finance and private credit markets continue to evolve, this is a synergistic extension of our market-leading specialized investment business. We are pleased to collaborate with Barclays to offer its clients the private credit benefits of certainty, speed and long-term investment alignment and separately for AGL to provide a private credit opportunity to our investor universe.”

AGL PC will incorporate key elements of AGL’s investment model with decisions made by AGL’s Investment Committee and will be supported by the full depth and breadth of the firm’s investing resources and operational infrastructure. Gleysteen, a pioneer in leveraged finance, will lead AGL PC and its growing team of 11 dedicated investment professionals, including Taylor Boswell, AGL’s Head of Private Credit. AGL also recently hired Phil Capparis as Chief Risk Officer to oversee risk management across AGL’s investments, including AGL PC.

“This is the next step in building out Barclays’ private credit capabilities to complement the top-tier capability of our existing Leveraged Finance platform, which continues to evolve and respond to market dynamics,” said Taylor Wright, Co-Head of Investment Banking at Barclays. “Across our client base, there is a strong desire to work with a single partner who can deliver the full range of financing solutions to meet their strategic objectives and AGL’s strong investment capabilities and track record make them an ideal collaborator for us in this venture.”

Hamad Shahwan Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, said: “ADIA has been an investor in AGL since it launched in 2019, and this anchor commitment to AGL PC will support the next phase of the Company’s growth. We see strong investing synergies from the combination of AGL and Barclays’ expertise, creating a differentiated private credit platform that aims to address a clear market opportunity.”

About AGL Credit Management LP

AGL Credit Management is a premier, independent corporate credit asset manager focused on investment offerings designed to deliver secure, stable and scalable cash yield driven returns to investors globally. The firm launched in March 2019 and has $14B+ in assets under management, delivering consistent top performance across its multi-format CLO vehicles, of which it has priced 30 since founding. For more information, please visit www.aglcredit.com.

About Barclays Investment Bank

Barclays Investment Bank is comprised of the Investment Banking, International Corporate Banking, Global Markets and Research businesses. It provides money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organizations and corporate clients with services and advice for their funding, financing, strategic and risk management needs. For further information about Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, please visit our website www.ib.barclays.