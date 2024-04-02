Tide evo, a Revolutionary New Tile Form a Decade in the Making, is Now Available Exclusively in Colorado

Tide evo is the first detergent to have six powerful layers of 100% concentrated cleaning ingredients woven into each individual fiber.

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tide, America's #1 trusted laundry detergent brand, is excited to announce that Tide evo, a revolutionary laundry tile representing a new chapter in laundry care, is now available exclusively at store shelves in Colorado. Tide evo was recently unveiled at SXSW 2024, marking a significant leap in laundry innovation driven by consumer insights. In an era where convenience and superiority are not just desired but expected, Tide has listened to consumers' voices, shaping the development of Tide evo. This new form emerges as a direct response to the call for a laundry solution that is lighter, faster and simpler – embodying the shift towards more consumer-first product innovation.

Tide evo heralds a new chapter in laundry's evolution, tracing our lineage from soap to detergents to powders to liquids to PODS, and now, to fiber tiles – the form of the future. Rooted in addressing consumers' everyday challenges, Tide evo emerges as a pinnacle of innovation, seamlessly blending a reduction in effort and environmental impact of laundry. It underscores Tide's journey of reinvention every decade, now presenting laundry tiles as the next significant leap, ensuring laundry day becomes less of a chore and more of a delight, while continuing Tide's commitment to contribute positively to the planet and deliver superior cleaning.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Tide, as we launch Tide evo in Colorado, marking a new phase of innovation in laundry care," stated Sundar Raman, Chief Executive Officer, P&G Fabric & Home Care. "Tide evo embodies over a decade of research and development, signifying a major advancement in how we approach cleanliness and efficiency in our daily lives."

Innovative Design for the 21st Century

Tide evo, the culmination of years of extensive research and development, introduces a revolutionary laundry tile form – unlike anything offered in laundry today. This new category of clean leverages tens of thousands of minuscule fibers, creating layers of soap without unnecessary liquid and fillers. Its instant activation in water ensures efficient cleaning.

Unmatched Cleaning Superiority

Tide evo is the first detergent to incorporate six powerful layers of 100 percent concentrated cleaning ingredients in each fiber, offering superior cleaning power. Tide evo is five times more effective at removing common stains than the leading competitive brand bargain detergent, delivering on the Tide promise of superior cleaning in the newest evolution in laundry.

Innovation at its Core

Tide evo is manufactured in a facility powered by renewable energy and features Forest Stewardship Council™ certified recyclable paper packaging, eliminating the need for a traditional plastic bottle. The lightweight laundry tile is designed for cold water washing, enabling you to save up to 90 percent energy compared to washing in hot water cycles.

Tide evo will be available at retailers in Colorado beginning April 2024 and with expanding national availability later this year.

