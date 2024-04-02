ValGenesis and Billennium Announce Strategic Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValGenesis Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and Billennium, a global technology consulting and outsourcing services provider, have partnered to help life sciences companies in Europe boost their digital transformation agenda through next-generation technologies and platforms that can optimize and accelerate their IT projects.

Billennium’s IT solutions are singly tailored to drive transformation, accelerate time to market, and boost project efficiency. Delivered through staff augmentation, managed services, and technology solutions consulting, Billennium’s business solutions cover cutting-edge IT competencies, such as AI, big data, cloud, integration, automation, process management, and software development.

ValGenesis’ end-to-end digital validation platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps the world’s leading life sciences companies enable stronger compliance and enforce standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

Billennium will implement and manage the entire range of ValGenesis products including ValGenesis VLMS, the industry standard digital validation platform for life sciences worldwide.

“ValGenesis and Billennium share a common vision of combining passion and technological expertise to change the life sciences landscape,” says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis’ SVP of Partners. “We are excited to partner with Billennium at a time when the industry is on the precipice of a new digital-first technology-led era. Our companies remain committed to meeting our customers’ exacting needs through proven solutions that drive new levels of digital transformation, compliance, and corporate efficiency.”

"Our collaboration with ValGenesis will enable us to provide an additional level of validation to our quality and assurance services. This partnership allows us to strategically expand our offerings and assist in driving IT projects in the life sciences industry. It further demonstrates our dedication to guiding customers through their technological transformation journeys and supporting them by optimizing, enhancing, and boosting their project efficiency. We are thrilled to work hand in hand with ValGenesis to achieve these goals," says Aleksandra Żamojć, Partner Sales Manager of Billennium.

ABOUT BILLENNIUM

Billennium provides technology consulting and outsourcing services for enterprise-level companies. The company’s certified IT experts excel in software development, cloud computing, big data, AI, business solutions, integration and automation, process management, and quality assurance to provide organizations with top-quality custom IT solutions.

Billennium’s goal is to meet the IT requirements of customers, aligning with their specific objectives and providing them exactly what they need, while suggesting value-added enhancements that can help them outperform. This way, Billennium goes beyond the scope of a service provider to become a valuable catalyst for business transformation. For more information, visit https://billennium.com/

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/