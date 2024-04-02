Gopuff Launches FAM20, a 20-Minute Delivery Promise

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading Instant Commerce company Gopuff launched FAM20, a new benefit exclusively for FAM members that promises delivery in under 20 minutes for just $1.49/order.

“Gopuff has always been designed to bring instant experiences to customers and today we are excited to take instant to the next level with FAM20,” said Gopuff CEO & co-founder Yakir Gola. “FAM20 is a new FAM member benefit that promises delivery in 20 minutes or less. We are excited to leverage our vertically integrated platform and culture of innovation to bring the fastest delivery speed at the most affordable price to our customers.”

With its own logistics and fulfillment technology, plus hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers across the country, Gopuff has a unique ability to deliver upon consumer demand for Instant Commerce. During pilot testing, FAM20 orders were packed in Gopuff’s MFCs in 90 seconds on average and customers received their orders in 17 minutes on average, with some of the fastest orders completed in under 10 minutes.

Speed is the number one reason customers choose Gopuff. So, as Gopuff continues to invest in the FAM experience, it’s not surprising FAM20 drove a 10% increase in orders during testing. This newest benefit brings members more of what they love:

FAM Exclusive Benefit : FAM20 is available nationwide exclusively to FAM members ordering within the “FAM20 Zone” for an additional $1.49 per order.

: FAM20 is available nationwide exclusively to FAM members ordering within the “FAM20 Zone” for an additional $1.49 per order. Faster than Fast : FAM20 offers delivery in 20 minutes or less, the fastest delivery time on the planet.

: FAM20 offers delivery in 20 minutes or less, the fastest delivery time on the planet. Credits for Late Orders: FAM20 customers will be credited $1.49 for orders that are 20+ minutes late.

FAM20 marks the latest in a series of investments Gopuff has made to enhance the FAM membership experience. Late last year, Gopuff introduced lower-than-low-grocery store prices on thousands of everyday essentials exclusively for FAM, which has driven FAM member savings up to an average of $30/month or $360/year. Now, in addition to FAM everyday low pricing, insane weekly deals, and waived delivery fees, FAM members also gain access to lightning-fast delivery with FAM20. Customers can join Gopuff’s FAM membership program for $7.99/month or $79.99/year. New FAM members are eligible for a free 14-day trial.

