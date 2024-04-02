Welcome to the Great Lakes - The Bloom Brand Enters Michigan with Yield Distribution and Exhale Systems

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bloom Brand, a national leader in cannabis concentrates and vape technology, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Yield Distribution, Michigan’s leading cannabis distributor. Through this partnership, Yield will be entering into an exclusive agreement with Exhale Systems, Bloom’s producer and license partner, to distribute and sell Bloom products across Michigan. This collaboration signifies another momentous leap in pushing forward Michigan’s cannabis landscape, combining expertise, innovation, and unwavering dedication to excellence.

Since its inception in 2014, Bloom has been at the forefront of innovation in the cannabis industry, garnering accolades for its commitment to quality vape concentrates and cutting-edge consumption technologies focused on providing a vaping experience that replicates flower consumption. With a presence in key markets such as California, Illinois, New York and New Mexico, Bloom has solidified its position as a leader of excellence and innovation. Notably, the company’s proprietary Surf vaping system has earned acclaim as the most sought-after all-in-one vape device in New Mexico and holds the position of 2nd best selling all-in-one vape device in California.

“ We know we are only as good as our partners. And because of that, we seek to work with partners that are equally as committed to excellence and best-in-class execution as we are at Bloom. We were immediately impressed with Yield’s dedication to their company values, strong dispensary relationships and immediate enthusiasm for helping us grow Bloom’s footprint in the midwest,” noted David Vartolomeu, Director of Business Development at Bloom.

Through this partnership, Yield Distribution will leverage its statewide retail network and market expertise to introduce Bloom’s esteemed Classic line of concentrates to Michigan’s cannabis enthusiasts. From iconic varieties such as Maui Wowie and Pineapple Express to the legendary King Louie and Grandaddy Purple (GDP), consumers can expect access to an unparalleled selection of high-quality strains. Additionally, Bloom’s seasonal Live and Live Rosin lines will provide Michigan consumers with seasonal rotations of exotic strains. All lines will be available in convenient 0.5g & 1.0g formats.

“ We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with The Bloom Brand, a collaboration that goes beyond mere business,” said Aaron Lanctot, CEO of Yield Distribution. “ From the outset, it was clear that Bloom not only shared our commitment to delivering exceptional cannabis experiences but also embodied values that resonated with our own. Their dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction aligns seamlessly with our ethos, making them an ideal partner and culture fit for us.”

As the partnership between The Bloom Brand and Yield Distribution unfolds, Michigan cannabis consumers can anticipate an elevated selection of premium cannabis products, setting a new standard in the state’s cannabis vape market.

For more information about The Bloom Brand and Yield Distribution, please visit https://thebloombrand.com and www.yielddistro.com.

About Bloom Brand: The Bloom Brand produces curated strains for every level of cannabis consumer. Founded in 2014 in Los Angeles by a team of immigrants and BIPOC, Bloom has since grown to multi-state leader in quality concentrates and innovative vape technology in the United States. Bloom implemented its proprietary molecular distillation method in 2015 and launched its first proprietary enclosed, single-use vape system the following year. Since then, Bloom has won awards for oil quality and has continued to push hardware advancements that replicate the experience of consuming flower in a vape format. Currently operating in California, New York, Illinois, New Mexico, Bloom continues to set a high standard for consistent, connoisseur-pleasing strains and solventless vapable concentrates.

About Yield Distribution: Founded in 2023, Yield Distribution has rapidly emerged as the premier cannabis distributor in Michigan. Led by a team of professional enthusiasts with years of collective experience in the cannabis industry, Yield Distribution is dedicated to providing consumers with unparalleled access to high-quality cannabis products. Their commitment to excellence, combined with an extensive distribution network, has positioned Yield Distribution at the forefront of shaping the future of the cannabis market in Michigan.

About Exhale Systems Inc: Exhale Systems Inc was founded in Detroit, MI in 2023. The company has developed a State of the Art processing facility which comprises 24,000 sq feet and is considered to be one of the largest cannabis manufacturing facilities in the State of Michigan. One of the primary objectives of the company is to build a house of market leading cannabis brands that offer quality, and innovative consumer products to the Michigan community. Currently, Exhale Systems Inc has a solventless extraction lab, a fully functional kitchen that was designed to make a variety of cannabis infused edibles, an infused pre roll operations as well as being equipped with a fill and pack room, which in turn allows Exhale System Inc the amazing ability of co-packing and white labeling excelling brands in the cannabis industry.