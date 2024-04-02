Brightcore Energy Developing 2.2MW Solar Project Portfolio on Princeton University Campus

ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcore Energy, a leader in developing and implementing renewable energy solutions for the commercial and institutional markets, is developing a portfolio of solar projects for the Facilities Organization at Princeton University which will be installed on rooftop and canopy- mounted structures on the University’s campus in Princeton N.J.

The project consists of four arrays, two of which will be rooftop-mounted and two canopy-mounted. The aggregate size of the project will be approximately 2.2MWdc. The rooftop projects will be installed on the TIGER and CUB buildings while the canopy-mounted projects will be at the Meadows and Stadium garages. In its entirety, the solar arrays will consist of 4,039 panels and are projected to produce an estimated 2,588 MWh of electricity annually. Brightcore expects to begin constructing the projects in the summer of 2024.

“We are so very proud to have been selected for this project,” said Mike Richter, President of Brightcore. “The University has rigorous selection standards and was extremely thoughtful and supportive throughout the process. The school has shown great leadership with its ambitious and detailed sustainability plans, and we are excited to play a role in that.”

Princeton University has committed to achieving Net Carbon Neutrality by 2046. A key component of Princeton’s Sustainability Action Plan is using renewables as the campus energy source.

Once operational, the estimated annual production will prevent approximately 1,834 metric tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere, the equivalent of burning more than 2 million pounds of coal.

About Brightcore

Brightcore, based in Armonk NY, is a leading provider of end-to-end clean energy solutions for commercial and institutional markets. Services include high-efficiency heating and cooling systems (geothermal) for both new construction and existing building retrofits, commercial-grade solar, LED lighting and controls, energy storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, smart building products, and other emerging technologies. Brightcore’s turnkey, end-to-end solutions encompass preliminary modeling & feasibility, financing & incentive guidance, design & construction, system implementation, and performance monitoring. Visit www.BrightcoreEnergy.com to learn more.