The Modern Data Company Bolsters Leadership Team with Appointment of Sagar Paul as SVP Enterprise Sales and Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Modern Data Company, a trailblazer in the data management space and inventors of the world's first data operating system, DataOS®, today announced the appointment of Sagar Paul as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales and Solutions. Until recently, he served as the Director & Global Head of Solutions at Thoughtworks, a global technology and data consulting company.

Sagar Paul is a seasoned sales leader with over 30 years of experience building and managing high-performing teams across diverse industries and domains. Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered exceptional results, exceeding revenue targets and fostering strong client partnerships.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sagar to The Modern Data Company,” said Srujan Akula, CEO at The Modern Data Company. “His proven track record of success in driving growth, coupled with his deep understanding of the data/digital landscape and experience of working with large enterprises, makes him an invaluable asset to our team. We are confident that Sagar will play a pivotal role in expanding our reach and helping enterprises unlock the full potential of their data.”

Sagar Paul’s Extensive Experience Positions Him for Success

Prior to joining The Modern Data Company, Mr. Paul held leadership positions at Thoughtworks, where he engineered innovative solutions that yielded exceptional outcomes for clients in the areas of digital engineering and data. His background also includes extensive experience in client management and strategic development. He has a remarkable history of building high-performing teams, exceeding revenue targets, and fostering long-term client relationships. Mr. Paul consistently surpassed national and global growth targets by building and adapting teams to navigate evolving technological landscapes.

“I am excited to join The Modern Data Company at such a pivotal time in the data landscape,” said Sagar Paul. “The company’s commitment to empowering businesses with the tools and strategies they need to unlock the power of their data is truly inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at The Modern Data Company and helping our clients achieve transformative results.”

About The Modern Data Company

The Modern Data Company revolutionizes data management with DataOS®, the world's first data operating system. This unified platform empowers enterprises to build comprehensive data products and simplify data management. DataOS® frees teams to focus on driving real value from data, accelerating their journey to becoming a truly data-driven and AI-ready organization.

To learn more visit us at

https://TheModernDataCompany.com

https://TheModernDataCompany.com/Dataos/

See The Modern Data Company at CDOIQ 2024 in Cambridge, MA.

