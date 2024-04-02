Brightspeed Launches Brightspeed Voice+ with RingCentral for Enterprise Customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightspeed, the nation’s fourth largest fiber broadband builder, announced the launch of its Brightspeed Voice+ product powered by RingCentral’s enterprise cloud communications solution to provide Brightspeed’s Voice+ customers AI-driven integrated messaging, video and voice capabilities from virtually any device.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions. Its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) capabilities, combined with Brightspeed’s connectivity, make it easy for enterprise customers to modernize business communications and enable workforce collaboration. And with a suite of powerful APIs for voice, SMS/MMS, team messaging, video, fax, data, and configuration, businesses have the power to completely revolutionize the way their business communicates, enabling deep custom integration with multiple applications.

“We are investing in creating a future-proof network and offering our customers the technology they need for their businesses to thrive in today’s highly connected world,” said Jeff Lowney, Brightspeed executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Enterprise & Wholesale. “RingCentral’s innovative solutions complement our suite of services and will allow our enterprise customers the ability to create a more efficient work environment for their employees.”

Brightspeed Voice+ is a reliable and secure cloud communications platform that enables businesses to connect with their customers, partners, and employees from virtually anywhere, on any device, at any time. In addition to industry-recognized telephony, rich messaging functionality, and AI-powered video, RingCentral equips Brightspeed Voice+ customers with the latest technology, including deep analytics, transcription, and intelligent meeting summaries at their fingertips. Brightspeed Voice+ provides enterprise customers a flexible solution that enhances workflows and takes advantage of the latest innovations.

"The rapid adoption of generative AI is powering a seismic shift from unifying modalities of communication to unifying experiences – and RingCentral is unlocking the power of business conversations with AI across our entire product portfolio,” said Ramin Missaghieh, vice president of Sales, Service Providers for Americas. “We are helping businesses deliver even more value to their customers, employees and partners – and now Brightspeed customers will reap these benefits. By partnering with RingCentral, Brightspeed will have the tools to help businesses drive operational efficiencies and overall stakeholder engagement, while also providing customers with a scalable solution that is able to meet customer needs and industry advancements.”

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Our more than 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions. RingCentral empowers businesses with conversation intelligence, and unlocks rich customer and employee interactions to provide insights and improved business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

©2024 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.