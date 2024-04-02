GoodRx Adds Publix to GoodRx Gold Network

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx, the leading destination for prescription savings in the U.S., today announced that Publix has joined the GoodRx Gold network. Members now have access to prescription savings of up to 90%1 at more than 1,200 Publix pharmacy locations across the Southeast.

GoodRx Gold is a monthly healthcare membership that gives consumers access to discounted prices on their medications, with more than 1,000 popular prescriptions priced at less than $10. In addition, Gold offers telehealth visits with licensed healthcare professionals for as low as $19, free home delivery, and a dedicated support team.

“We are excited to bring Publix, one of the largest regional supermarket chains in the country, into the Gold network,” said Jim Sheninger, Pharmacy Strategy Officer at GoodRx. “As we continue our mission of making prescriptions more affordable and accessible, the expansion of GoodRx Gold into Publix will offer even more opportunities for consumers to see meaningful savings on their much-needed medications.”

To join GoodRx Gold, consumers simply need to sign up for the program online or via the GoodRx app, and then present their GoodRx Gold card at the pharmacy counter to access savings. Individual plans are available for $9.99 per month and family plans are available for up to six people for $19.99 per month. In 2023, GoodRx Gold individual plan members saved an average of $3,961 for the year on retail prescription prices, while family plan members saved an average of $5,177 for the year.2

GoodRx Gold is currently available in 49 states and Puerto Rico. Consumers can use GoodRx’s pharmacy directory to find a Gold pharmacy nearby.

To learn more, visit: www.goodrx.com/gold

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading destination for prescription savings in the U.S. We offer consumers free access to transparent and lower prices for generic and brand medications, as well as comprehensive healthcare research and information. We also equip healthcare professionals with efficient ways to find and prescribe affordable medications. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped consumers save more than $70 billion.

