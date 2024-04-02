ZOLL Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for TherOx SuperSaturated Oxygen (SSO2) Therapy

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZOLL®, an Asahi Kasei company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced today that it has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation of hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient’s customer-led councils, and it signifies unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to patient cardiovascular care.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program. Vizient customer-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety, or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

“Each year, more than 258,000 patients in the U.S. access emergency rooms as a result of heart attacks,1” said Matt Rochner, TherOx General Manager. “SSO 2 therapy can benefit patients facing the most lethal of heart attacks, the LAD-STEMI.2 ZOLL is very pleased to work with Vizient to offer this new, innovative technology to Vizient customer hospitals.”

Patients with left anterior descending ST-elevation myocardial infarction (LAD STEMI) heart attacks have higher mortality rates than other types of heart attacks. SSO 2 Therapy is the first and only FDA-approved treatment that has been clinically proven to significantly reduce damage to cardiac muscle in heart attack patients after coronary angioplasty with stenting.3 The extent of damaged cardiac muscle is a strong predictor of future outcomes like rehospitalization and the development of heart failure.4

SSO 2 Therapy is indicated for patients who suffer a LAD STEMI — also known as "widowmaker" heart attacks due to the high mortality rate — and are treated with stenting within six hours of symptom onset. The therapy delivers high levels of dissolved oxygen at 7–10 times the normal amount directly to the damaged heart muscle immediately after the coronary artery has been successfully opened via angioplasty and stenting. Multiple clinical trials have demonstrated the safety and efficacy of SSO 2 Therapy to reduce infarct size.3, 5 - 8

“A product receives this type of contract when it demonstrates a unique quality that differentiates it from other products on the market,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services for Vizient. “Our customer-led council determined that TherOx SuperSaturated Oxygen (SSO 2 ) Therapy met this standard and recognizes its potential to improve quality outcomes.”

Vizient represents a diverse customer base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks, and non-acute healthcare providers and has a portfolio that represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with customer-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About ZOLL

ZOLL, an Asahi Kasei company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives, while increasing clinical and operational efficiencies. With products for defibrillation and cardiac monitoring, circulation enhancement and CPR feedback, supersaturated oxygen therapy, data management, ventilation, therapeutic temperature management, and sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment, ZOLL provides a comprehensive set of technologies that help clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, as well as lay rescuers, improve patient outcomes in critical cardiopulmonary conditions. For more information, visit www.zoll.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its health care operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

