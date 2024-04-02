EVPassport and Associa Partner to Deliver an Integrated Charging Solution to Managed Communities

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVPassport, the most reliable EV charging network in the United States, and Associa, the leading provider of community management services throughout North America, today announced a strategic partnership to provide next-generation electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Associa-managed communities throughout the United States. Under the agreement, Associa will implement EVPassport's infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform across its national portfolio of managed communities, delivering a reliable, frictionless charging experience to over five million residents.

“Both EVPassport and Associa aim to provide innovative turnkey solutions that make people’s lives easier—and encourage sustainable living,” said Hooman Shahidi, Co-founder and CEO of EVPassport. “Our partnership with Associa helps close the demand gap for reliable EV charging and reaffirms our commitment to continued innovation—specifically in the areas of customer service and engagement. This is an exciting opportunity for EVPassport as we move into our next phase of growth and build the most reliable and easy-to-use charging network.”

With the new partnership, Associa-managed communities will have access to EVPassport’s innovative and reliable hardware, exclusive cloud-based software, and connected infrastructure technology, through the EVPassport IaaS platform. The demand for reliable, easy-to-use EV charging has surged in recent years amid record-setting EV sales. With EVPassport, Associa-managed communities and the residents they serve benefit from an end-to-end solution that prioritizes the customer experience through high reliability and a frictionless, app-less charging experience.

“Investing in EV charging is becoming a necessity for communities who are committed to upholding their property values, increasing their marketability, and perpetuating sustainability,” said Jason Salmonson, Senior Vice President, Integrated Services at Associa. “We proudly welcome EVPassport to our roster of world-class partners, furthering our commitment to bringing industry-leading technology solutions to our communities. We selected the EVPassport IaaS platform for its ability to provide an easy-to-use charging experience for our communities while delivering great economic value that helps advance community engagement while aligning with our ESG initiatives.”

Associa is a leading community management service company delivering complete and comprehensive turnkey management services and an array of solutions and resources to provide an exceptional experience to thousands of communities. In 2021, the company founded Associa Green, an environmental initiative to help families live healthier, more sustainable lives.

EVPassport provides an end-to-end EV charging solution for managed communities and properties that helps increase occupancy, strengthen tenant satisfaction and retention, and improve charging equity. The company utilizes an innovative business model that allows for charging infrastructure to be installed under an IaaS model that provides the lowest cost of entry and a lucrative revenue share model to deliver managed communities with the fastest ROI.

Since EVPassport’s inception in 2020, the company has scaled its network to 35 states, Canada, and Mexico. It has deployed thousands of chargers while delivering 99.97% uptime. This news comes on the heels of EVPassport raising $200 million to support the rapid growth of its IaaS platform.

About EVPassport LLC

EVPassport LLC is the Nation’s most reliable EV Charging Network. The company was founded by a team of leaders across technologies, enterprise software, and financial services. Together, the founding team represents experience from companies like Twitter, Oracle, Salesforce, Booz Allen, and the White House. EVPassport is the technological evolution of EV charging software and hardware for forward-thinking companies worldwide that place a high value on the satisfaction of their customers. EVPassport is based in Santa Monica, California, and is backed by a $25-billion-dollar private equity firm. Some of EVPassport’s customers include Fairfield Residential, Ace Parking, Brookfield, MJW Investments, Nuveen, and National Development. To learn more, please visit www.evpassport.com.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

