Mindset Wealth Management Launches With tru Independence

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tru Independence (“tru”), a national independent advisory platform servicing approximately $12.5 billion in assets, has announced the launch of Mindset Wealth Management (“Mindset”). The establishment of the new Indianapolis-based registered investment advisor (RIA) continues tru’s strong momentum, after the firm successfully onboarded six new advisory teams in 2023, collectively representing over $4 billion in assets.

Previously colleagues at the RIA Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, Mindset co-founders and managing partners Peter Bjelopetrovich, CFS®; Seth Hickle, CMT; James “Louie” Humphries, JD; and Mark Vandygriff decided the time was ripe to pursue independence. Mindset is focused on bringing a fresh perspective to portfolio management, helping clients achieve better outcomes. Mindset will employ derivative overlay strategies in separately managed accounts, with experience in helping clients with low cost basis stock positions. This approach aims to help clients create income and diversify their holdings, alongside more traditional equity and fixed-income investments.

“It’s an amazing thing when you find people who share a similar mindset as you, much less on multiple levels. I have found that in my partners Mark, Seth and Louie, and it brings us enormous energy to launch our own independent RIA in an efficient, technology-forward manner,” offered Bjelopetrovich. “We have found our niche in managing differentiated option overlay strategies for many years, and with tru Independence serving as our backbone, we are ready and able to hit the ground running in continuing to serve today and tomorrow’s clients.”

Mindset’s co-founders were looking for the right partner and chose to form their own firm with tru. Impressed by tru's Experience As a Service (EAS) platform and truView™ technology, the Mindset team will gain access to tools that enhance the overall client experience, supported by integrated technology and growth solutions as well as an in-house service team.

“Mindset is a great addition to the tru family of independent advisors and exemplifies the appeal of providing a cutting-edge RIA platform, enabling entrepreneurial and growth-focused advisors to serve their clients in their own manner,” said Amit Dogra, president and chief innovation officer at tru Independence. “The Mindset team’s deep experience in asset allocation, unique derivatives strategies and portfolio management experience positions them for continued success in the years to come. We look forward to supporting their journey.”

For more information about tru’s Experience As a Service platform powered by truView™, contact Max Camp at max@tru-ind.com.

About tru Independence

Founded in 2014, tru Independence is a leader in delivering independence optimized to established RIAs and breakaway advisors seeking to grow their business efficiently and effectively. Drawing upon decades of industry experience, tru Independence is a service delivery firm that creates a unique experience for advisors through the combination of behavioral finance, fintech and human capital. The breadth and depth of this expertise allows advisors to focus on client services, while tru focuses on being a fiduciary, growth and service excellence partner. For more information, please visit www.tru-ind.com

Independence Optimized.℠